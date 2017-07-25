Anambra 2017 :  HDP shops for governorship candidate

Hope Democratic Party (HDP) is shopping for a governorship candidate for the Nov. 8 election in Anambra, its Chairman, Chief Sam Oraegbunam, has said.

Oraegbunam told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Tuesday in Awka that the party has no candidate for now.

“For us in Hope Democratic Party, we do not have a candidate yet, but we are open to any good candidate with good intention for Anambra people who feel short-changed by these mega parties."

“Anybody who has been in Anambra and followed the politics, knows Hope is deeply entrenched in the grassroots; we have structure in the 326 wards and 21 Local Governments in Anambra."

“We are not set up for alliance with any of the big parties; we are a viable alternative for aspirants who wish to drive their aspiration further, our mission is to provide platform for the candidate of the masses."

“We shall be one of the major contenders in the Nov. 18 election,” he said.

The chairman said unlike before, there would be no bandwagon effect during the election, as the electorate would only vote for credible candidate not political party.

“The electioneering is picking up but not up to the tempo that Anambra people expect, given that we are three and a half months away to the election."

“Some political parties got their candidate by the nature of their structure and others are preparing for their primaries while others are still locked in litigation battles."

“People rush to big parties like the PDP and APC because they believe that they will enjoy federal might and undue advantage to win elections against the wish of the people."

“But today, Nigerians are more politically aware than before, the electorates now know that what matters in an election is the individual candidates and not political parties."

“Candidates now have to tell Anambra electorates their packages for them, we have had blanket voting in the past and we have seen where it led us to."

“We have had enough of APGA in Anambra because the party has under performed in recent time,” he said.