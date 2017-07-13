Home > Politics >

Ali Modu Sheriff shocked over Supreme Court ruling

Ali Modu Sheriff Sacked PDP chairman shocked over Supreme Court ruling

The former Borno state governor was dismissed by the Supreme Court from his position as the party's chairman.

Sacked former National Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, has expressed his shock at the Supreme Court's Wednesday ruling that handed the reins of the party to his rival, Ahmed Makarfi.

The five-man panel reached a unanimous decision yesterday, July 12, 2017 to put an end to the leadership crisis that rocked the party since May 21, 2016 when it attempted to remove Sheriff as chairman.

In a signed statement by the former spokesperson for his faction, Mr. Bernard Mikko, the former Borno state governor has said he is still awaiting details of the judgement.

According to the Punch, the statement read, "We received with shock the 12th July judgement of the Supreme Court on the leadership of the Peoples  Democratic Party.

"Though we still await the full written judgement of the highest court from our lawyers who will fully brief us on the details of the judgement. In the interim, we ask all members and supporters to remain steadfast in prayers for Nigeria.

"Meanwhile, we continue with our avowed demands that the party must be given back to the owners at the grassroots to always elect their party officials and those to contest elections for them at all levels. Internal democracy must be institutionalized in the party."

The judgement was read by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, who accused Sheriff of displaying "infantile desperation to cling to office at all cost".

In addition to the judgement, the court also awarded the sum of N200,000 against Sheriff, as well as Prof. Wale Oladipo who was the party's National Secretary under him.

Sheriff had been installed as the party's National Working Committee (NWC) chairman in an acting capacity until he was replaced with Makarfi during the party's 2016 National Convention.

