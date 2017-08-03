Akala, Ladoja :  Ex-Oyo governors set to return to PDP

Following its recent victory at the Supreme Court, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is putting its house bank in order - wooing decamped members and mending fences with aggrieved factions.

The party has indicated that former Oyo state governors, Rasheed Ladoja and Alao Akala are making moves to return to the PDP.

According to Tribune, stakeholders of the Oyo chapter of the party was summoned to meet with the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) over how to resolve the lingering problem in the branch.

It was gathered that Ladoja and Akala were not present at the meeting but they sent representatives.

Senator Femi Laleyin was said to have represented the Ladoja group while Chief Wale Ohu led the Akala group.

The NCC Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, described the ex-governors' representatives as "emissaries of those on their way" back to the PDP.

He said the party was the dominant political party in Oyo but internal crisis made it lose the last governorship election in the state.

Makarfi urged the delegates to "draw a line" and work together to enable the PDP to recapture the state.

He urged the aggrieved groups to resolve their differences politically as court processes could never bring peace.

ALSO READ: PDP ex-ministers advise APC to rise to Nigeria’s challenges

He added that the national leadership will ensure that a fair process is created for candidates to emerge for all elective positions in the party.

He said: "We are not going to exclude anybody. What we want in PDP is to bring back all those who left PDP and even get new members. It’s not an exclusive club, it’s an inclusive club. It’s an inclusive political party.

"Power comes from God. We will create a level playing field and people will test their popularity in an open and transparent primaries for all elective offices."