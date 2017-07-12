Ademola Adeleke sworn in as Senator

Winner of the Osun-West bye-election election, Ademola Adeleke has been sworn in as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Mudashiru Hussaini of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Adeleke was administered his oath of office today, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 by the clerk of the Senate.

The Osun-West Senator was presented his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.