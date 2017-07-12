Ademola Adeleke sworn in as Senator

Ademola Adeleke was administered his oath of office by the clerk of the Senate today.
Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Mudashiru Hussaini of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
The Osun-West Senator was presented his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.