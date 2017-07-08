Ademola Adeleke confident he will win Osun bye-election

Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) front-runner in the Osun West Bye-Election, has said that he is confident that he will win.

Adeleke said this while casting his vote at Unit 9 Ward 2 at Sagba- Abogunde area of Ede, around 8:35am, Punch reports.

Reports say that many voters defied the rains to cast their votes for their preferred candidate.

According to Adeleke, “There was rain this morning and that rain is a shower of blessing.

“The process is going on well and I am very optimistic that with God on my side, I shall be victorious .”

The Osun West bye-election is coming after the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who represented the constituency in the Senate.