The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has congratulated Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the just concluded Osun West by-election.

The election which held on Saturday, July 8, 2017, saw Adeleke garner 97,480 votes.

According to Daily Post, Ekweremadu also described the victory as a win for Nigeria’s democracy.

The Deputy Senate President also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for holding credible elections, adding that the electoral body has begun to get it right.

Ekweremadu said “I congratulate the Senator-elect, Ademola Adeleke, and our party faithful in Osun State in particular on this symbolic victory.

“For our party, it shows that working together as one big family, we can always show strength, achieve great results, and surmount every obstacle in rebuilding the fortunes of our party and restoring good governance to the country.

“It also appears the Independent National Electoral Commission is beginning to get it right in reviving hope and confidence of the people in the potency and sanctity of the ballot box. We will tread the path of cautious optimism, watching and believing that sanity is beginning to return to the electoral system, once again.”

The Deputy Senate President also commended the people of Osun state for holding peaceful elections.