Abdullahi Abbas emerges chairman after APC Congress

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the former Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has been declared as the elected Chairman, with 14 others emerging as new state leaders of the party.

The emergence of the new leadership came after the Kano APC delegates conducted a consensus Congress into 15 vacant positions of the party at the Indoor Hall of the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new party executives were sworn in by the Attorney-General of the state shortly after the results were announced.

Prince Nwafor Orzu, the Chairman of the Kano Congress while announcing the results said, “Abdullahi Abbas scored 2,813 to emerge the chairman after some 2,800 delegates cast their votes in accordance with the APC Congress’ Guidelines.”

NAN also reports that the event was witnessed by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, as well as some party leaders including Sen Kabiru Gaya and Sen Barau Jibril-Maliya from Kano North and Kano South senatorial districts respectively.

Ganduje, who, signed the swearing note alongside the newly elected chairman shortly after the leaders were sworn in noted that the election was meant for 15 vacant positions that needed to be filled.

He said: “This is not a general party congress but an election to replace key positions that were vacant for sometimes now and we give glory to God for giving us the opportunity to conduct it peacefully without any problem.”

“I assured you (party members) that APC will continue to remain united in Kano because we are committed to blocking any leakage that may likely create a problem for us.”

ALSO READ: 15 vacant positions up for grabs at APC Congress in Kano

The chairman of the screening committee, Mr Nadu Yahaya explained that “the committee screened 15 candidates into the vacant positions unopposed.

Based on the mandate given to us by our great party, the APC, we have screened a total number of 15 candidates who were elected to ensure the success of our party in Kano.”

NAN reports that delegates from the 44 local government areas of the state were at the congress, former governor of the state, Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso was conspicuously absent.