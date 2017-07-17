The Sound Podcast :  Wizkid crosses over with 'Sounds From The Other Side'

It’s all about Wizkid in this episode of “The Sound” podcast.

The singer’s new mixtape “Sounds from the Other Side” is dissected by Joey, Segun and Abiola who review the project and express candid opinions about the music contained in it. Is it dope? Is it poor? Find out by listening.

‘The Sound’ is a weekly journey through Nigerian music and the music industry - what’s new, what’s hot accompanied by opinion and debate from the Pulse Music desk.