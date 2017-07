On this new episode of The Sound podcast, Joey and Abiola discuss King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1) and his redefinition of the Fuji genre.

The legend is working at bringing the indigenous genre into the new age with foreign influences. There’s also some romance as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola add some spark to his career.

‘The Sound’ is a weekly journey through Nigerian music and the music industry - what’s new, what’s hot accompanied by opinion and debate from the Pulse Music desk.