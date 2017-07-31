The Sound Podcast :  Davido’s international campaign is back [Episode 23]

Home > Podcasts > Pulse Music >

It has been quite a week for Nigerian music, with Davido collaborating with Young Thug and Rae Sremmund.

It has been quite a week for Nigerian music, with Davido collaborating with Young Thug and Rae Sremmund.

Mr Eazi also made it to The Late Late Show with James Corden where he gave a performance. On The Sound podcast, Joey, Segun and Abiola dissect everything.

The Sound’ is a weekly journey through Nigerian music and the music industry - what’s new, what’s hot accompanied by opinion and debate from the Pulse Music desk.

