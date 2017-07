The Sound this week, Joey, Abiola, and Segun talk about D’banj’s revelation that his business, D’Cream Records, has been valued at over $100 million.

They also discuss the rise of musicians’ beef in 2017 including Tekno, Cynthia Morgan and MC Galaxy.

‘The Sound’ is a weekly journey through Nigerian music and the music industry - what’s new, what’s hot accompanied by opinion and debate from the Pulse Music desk.