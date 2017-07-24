Loose Talk Podcast :  Watch out for them HERPES!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The LT Giants talk Usher giving a lady herpes, R. Kelly alleged cult, Dieziani's stolen money, Game of Thrones and more!

Artiste of the Week: @ayuu_safi

‘Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.