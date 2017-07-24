Home > Podcasts > Loose Talk >

Loose Talk Podcast :  Watch out for them HERPES!

The LT Giants talk Usher giving a lady herpes, R. Kelly alleged cult, Dieziani's stolen money, Game of Thrones and more!

  • Published:
(Photograph by Getty Images)

Artiste of the Week: @ayuu_safi

Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.

