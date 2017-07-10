Home > Podcasts >

Halftime Podcast :  What next for Carl Ikeme? [Episode 19]

Halftime Podcast What next for Carl Ikeme? [Episode 19]

The Halftime crew discuss the sad development of Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

We discuss what this condition means for his career and what next for the Super Eagles.

We discuss what this condition means for his career and what next for the Super Eagles.

We also discuss Kelechi Heanacho's reported move to Leicester City and why he could fit in at the club.

‘Half Time’ hosted by Steve Dede and Nurudeen Shotayo is all about football. The podcast brings you match reactions, engaging news, analysis and debate about football around the world.  

