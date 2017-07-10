Halftime Podcast :  What next for Carl Ikeme? [Episode 19]

The Halftime crew discuss the sad development of Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

We discuss what this condition means for his career and what next for the Super Eagles.

We also discuss Kelechi Heanacho's reported move to Leicester City and why he could fit in at the club.

