Home > Podcasts > Pulse Communities >

Republic Of Bants Podcast :  The fuss about IRK/CRK and the story of O.J [Episode 20]

Republic Of Bants Podcast The fuss about IRK/CRK and the story of O.J [Episode 20]

Recently, there has been a lot of news surrounding the removal or non-removal of religious studies.

  • Published:
JAY-Z - The Story of O.J.animated video play

Grab some personal finance lesons from JAY-Z  in 'The Story of O.J.'

(JayZVEVO (Youtube))

Republic Of Bants Podcast Nigerian music's romance with illicit wealth [Episode 19]
Republic Of Bants Podcast Are you pressured to look successful? [Episode 17]
The Republic Of Bants #HallelujahChallenge: The Holy Spirit and the chambers of Instagram [Episode 18]
Republic Of Bants Are TV standards real or not
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Recently, there has been a lot of news surrounding the removal or non-removal of religious studies.

Is it as bad as the news reports it, Resident banters share their opinion on religion in schools. We also discuss a track on the new JayZ album, 4:44, advising young people to be smart about their life choices. Should he be the one to talk?

Republic of Bants’ takes a look at what’s going on in the community. The Pulse Communities desk analyzes issues across a wide range of topics including sex, technology, books and religion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Republic Of Bants Podcast Nigerian music's romance with illicit wealth...bullet

Pulse Communities

Are TV standards real or not
Republic Of Bants Are TV standards real or not
Hallelujah Challenge
The Republic Of Bants #HallelujahChallenge: The Holy Spirit and the chambers of Instagram [Episode 18]
A worried Man
Republic Of Bants Podcast Are you pressured to look successful? [Episode 17]
In love
Republic Of Bants Podcast What are the new rules in this relationship business? [Episode 16]