Republic Of Bants Podcast :  Kardashian curse, #NotTooYoungToRun [Episode 23]

Republic Of Bants Podcast :  Kardashian curse, #NotTooYoungToRun [Episode 23]

Almost everyone (except Inem) accepts that the Kardashian curse is real.

  • Published:
The Kardashians. play

The Kardashians.

(Newsbeat)

Almost everyone (except Inem) accepts that the Kardashian curse is real.

Seeing how good the last few weeks have been for Mr Eazi, can we put some respek on Temi Otedola's name with that same energy?! The Republic also discusses the #NotTooYoungToRun bill, Mr Eazi's performance on James Corden and one of the more deep questions, Is there really an afterlife?

Republic of Bants’ takes a look at what’s going on in the community. The Pulse Communities desk analyzes issues across a wide range of topics including sex, technology, books and religion.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola at a wedding in the United Kingdom
Ademola Adeleke has won our hearts with his victory dance
Are TV standards real or not
Falz and 9ice are on both ends of Internet fraud glorification in our music
