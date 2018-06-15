Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

French youths in court over 'racist' deadly attack on Chinese tailor

In France Youths in court over 'racist' deadly attack on Chinese tailor

Two French youths appeared in court on Friday over the death of a Chinese tailor in one of a string of violent robberies targeting Asians in high-rise Paris suburbs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Des proches de Zhang Chaolin lors d'une cérémonie d'hommage au couturier chinois assassiné en août 2016 play

Des proches de Zhang Chaolin lors d'une cérémonie d'hommage au couturier chinois assassiné en août 2016

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two French youths appeared in court on Friday over the death of a Chinese tailor in one of a string of violent robberies targeting Asians in high-rise Paris suburbs.

The death of 49-year-old Zhang Chaolin in August 2016 caused an outcry in the Chinese community, with thousands taking to the streets to protest what they called an increase in "racism against Asians".

Zhang was on his way with a friend to a restaurant in the suburb of Aubervilliers when three teens attacked them on the street.

The father of two fell and hit his head on a wall after being kicked in the chest.

He died five days later in hospital, while his friend received minor injuries. The attack fitted a pattern of robberies targeting Chinese tourists and traders in low-income Paris suburbs.

Zhang's attackers made off with a bag containing nothing more than a phone charger and some sweets.

During police questioning one of Zhang's assailants said they had targeted the pair because they had heard Asians "carry a lot of cash".

Two suspects, who were 17 and 19 at the time of the assault, appeared Friday in a juvenile court charged with violent robbery causing death and injury of a racist nature.

A third, who was 15 at the time, was handed a two-year sentence at a separate trial.

One of the defendants' lawyers, Steeve Ruben, argued that the attack was not racist.

"The victims' ethnic origin was not a motive," he said, adding the trio "would have attacked anybody carrying a bag".

Fellow defence lawyer Marlene Viallet said that while stereotypes about Asians were rife in low-income suburbs, "there is no hatred towards them".

The attack on Zhang, she said, was purely an act of "delinquency".

Around 10,000 people of Chinese origin live in Aubervilliers, Europe's biggest textile import-export hub, which has a population of 80,000.

Since Zhang's death, security has improved, according to community leaders.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyangbullet
3 US-North Korea Summit Putin invites Kim to Russia, praises Trump meetingbullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain in numbers
Football Jailed Brazil ex-president Lula now a World Cup commentator
Football Nigeria coach says Russians will support his players
In Italy In 'Calais' tension soars over migrant crisis
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Giuseppe Conte Italy, France call for EU migrant centres in Africa
Football Australian 'guts' to stun France - Van Marwijk
Football Iceland coach baulks at World Cup 'miracle' tag
Football Celtic sign French striker Edouard in record deal

World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg held a press conference in Berlin after talks
Jens Stoltenberg Merkel eye NATO 'unity' despite G7 bust-up
Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi announced her decision on Friday
In Rome Mayor blocks street dedication for neofascist leader
China Friday swiftly retaliated by imposing "equal" tariffs on US products following a decision by Donald Trump to slap duties on $50 billion of Chinese products
China Country imposes equal tariffs on US imports in retaliation
Jan Zwartendijk was appointed the acting Dutch consul in July 1940, weeks after Red Army entered the Baltic state
Dalia Grybauskaite Dutch King, Lithuanian president honour unsung Holocaust hero