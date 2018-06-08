Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Xi, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer

Xi Jinping Chinese president, Putin meet as US tensions brings them closer

Chinese President Xi Jinping treated Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to a state visit on Friday as the neighbouring giants forge closer ties in the face of US diplomatic and economic challenges.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russia's President Vladimir Putin reviews a military honour guard with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing play

Russia's President Vladimir Putin reviews a military honour guard with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chinese President Xi Jinping treated Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to a state visit on Friday as the neighbouring giants forge closer ties in the face of US diplomatic and economic challenges.

Putin, re-elected to his fourth Kremlin term in March, arrived at the grandiose Great Hall of the People in Beijing for talks with Xi, who could stay in power for life after term limits were lifted this year.

The two heads of state reviewed a military honour guard and greeted flag-waving children during the welcoming ceremony before retreating into the vast building.

The most powerful Russian and Chinese leaders in decades, Xi and Putin have built closer ties while US President Donald Trump has labelled both countries as economic rivals that challenge US interests and values.

Xi and Putin are "soulmates who want to make their countries great again", Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center, told AFP.

"Both share scepticism towards American hegemony and distrust US intentions, both are authoritarian personalistic rulers," he said.

China is mired in tough negotiations with the United States to avoid a trade war, while Moscow has deep differences with Washington on multiple diplomatic fronts, including Syria and Ukraine.

Putin played up his bond with his "good friend" Xi in an interview with China's state broadcaster CGTN this week.

He said the Chinese president was the only state leader to celebrate his birthday with him, with the two sharing vodka and sausage.

Xi "is approachable and sincere", Putin told CGTN. "But he's also a very dependable man to work with."

Maria Repnikova, director of the Center for Global Information Studies at Georgia State University in the US, said China makes Russia look "stronger and more relevant" on the global stage.

For its part, Russia allows China to show the US that it has "other options" in international negotiations, she said.

"Trump's policies justified (the) growing closeness, especially for Russia but also for China given the volatile relationship with the United States," Repnikova told AFP.

But, she said "it's an asymmetrical relationship with Russia more dependent on China than vice versa, especially in the economic sphere".

After the Beijing visit, Putin will join Xi at a weekend summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao.

China and Russia lead the regional security group, which includes former Soviet states and new members India and Pakistan.

Putin told CGTN that the SCO had "small" objectives when it was founded two decades ago but that it was now evolving into a larger global force.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose country is an observer member of the SCO, will also attend the summit at a time when China and Russia are seeking to save the Iran nuclear deal following Trump's withdrawal from the pact.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Iraq Parliament orders full election recountbullet
2 Sweden Country offers young asylum seekers a second chancebullet
3 In Canada Senate poised to legalize recreational marijuanabullet

Related Articles

In India Modi to meet China's Xi for second talks in weeks
US-North Korea Summit Trump hosts Japan PM, five days before meeting with Kim
US-North Korea Summit China's gateway to N. Korea pins hopes on Kim-Trump meeting
Politics China seems 'worried' about Malaysia's new leadership, and a suspicious $2 billion deal could be the first sign of trouble
Football Shadowy figures circle for 'daunting' China transfer window
Football Fans, sponsors make it a World Cup with Chinese characteristics
In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?
World North Korea says syria's Assad will visit with Kim
China Country warns US against tariffs as trade talks end

World

Police handout picture released June 7, 2018, of Iraqi asylum seeker Ali Bashar, suspected of the rape and murder of a teenage girl
In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outrage
Anti-corruption authorities have reportedly issued an arrest warrant for Jho Low, who is accused of being a key figure in the scandal surrounding sovereign wealth fund 1MDB
In Malaysia Government seeks arrest of financier over 1MDB scandal
General Joe Dunford (L) and General Valery Gerasimov (R) met in Turkey last year, along with General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Hulusi Akar (C)
In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meet
The eruption of the 3,763-meter (12,346-foot) volcano, located southeast of Guatemala City, was the strongest in four decades
In Guatemala Volcano toll reaches 109: officials