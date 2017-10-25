Home > News > World >

Xi Jinping :  Chinese President unveils new leaders, cements his grip on power

Xi Jinping Chinese President unveils new leaders, cements his grip on power

The announcement comes after the Communist Party National Congress, the biggest event in China's political calendar, which is held every five years.

  • Published:
Chinese President, Xi Jinping play

Chinese President, Xi Jinping

(REUTERS/Jason Lee)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chinese President Xi Jinping has secured his leadership for the next five years as he also unveiled the new lineup for the Communist Party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC).

He made the announcement on Wednesday, October 25, in an elaborate ceremony in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, CNN reports.

Five new faces are part of the seven-member committee.

Xi and Premier Li Keqiang were joined by Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng.

The announcement comes after the Communist Party National Congress, the biggest event in China's political calendar, which is held every five years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President tells Paris, Berlin to 'keep making money' via...bullet
2 In Gaza Newly-born conjoined twins in dangerbullet
3 In Australia 'Idiots of the century' swim in baited croc trapbullet

Related Articles

Xi Jinping China to unveil new leadership after President stamps authority on country
Xi Jinping China's leader sets eyes on more power as congress closes
China In Communist country, it's a man's world at the top
Donald Trump US President says US 'totally prepared' for potential North Korea threat
Fact Or Fiction? Doubts over China's 'rising nationalism'
Xi Jinping Chinese President tells Communist Party to combat any actions to 'undermine' it
In China 1.3m officials punished for corruption
Donald Trump Negotiating with North Korea a waste of time - US President says
Hong Kong British human rights activist barred from entering city
Xi Jinping Chinese President touts Trump 'friendship' in talks with Tillerson

World

Pupils with Russian ABC-books attend a class at a primary school in Yerevan as the language is mandatory at that level of schooling.
Armenia Country's plans on teaching Russian raise fears of Moscow influence
Police with riot shields patrol a street in Buea on October 1, the day secessionists militants proclaimed "independence" in Anglophone Cameroon
Cameroon Secessionist struggle in anglophone country led from exile
Communities in hurricane-hit Puerto Rico, including this one in Naranjito, have been awaiting billions of dollars worth of aid from the US government
United States US Congress passes $36.5bn in hurricane, wildfire aid
A man aims a bow-and-arrow at the Waiapi indigenous reserve in the Manilha village, in Amapa state, Brazil
In Brazil Tribe sharpens arrows against Amazon invaders