Xi Jinping :  Chinese President unveils new leaders, cements his grip on power

Chinese President Xi Jinping has secured his leadership for the next five years as he also unveiled the new lineup for the Communist Party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC).

He made the announcement on Wednesday, October 25, in an elaborate ceremony in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, CNN reports.

Five new faces are part of the seven-member committee.

Xi and Premier Li Keqiang were joined by Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng.

The announcement comes after the Communist Party National Congress, the biggest event in China's political calendar, which is held every five years.