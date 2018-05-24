Home > News > World >

WWII bomb defused in Dresden after mass evacuation, fire

In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, fire

A German bomb disposal team Thursday gave the all-clear after defusing an unexploded World War II bomb that forced a mass evacuation in the city of Dresden.

  • Published:
The corroded aerial bomb had been discovered during construction work play

The corroded aerial bomb had been discovered during construction work

(dpa/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A German bomb disposal team Thursday gave the all-clear after defusing an unexploded World War II bomb that forced a mass evacuation in the city of Dresden.

The operation had been complicated by a fire sparked when specialists blasted off the bomb's fuse, which had forced them to stay clear of the site for hours until the flames were extinguished.

By Thursday afternoon, an armoured backhoe could clear the smouldering rubble and confirm that the 250-kilogramme (550-pound) dud bomb had been safely deactivated.

Police then allowed the almost 9,000 evacuees to return to their homes in a district near Dresden's central railway station, including two elderly care homes and a hospital.

The corroded aerial bomb had been discovered during construction work Tuesday in the Saxony state capital on the Elbe river which was heavily bombed toward the end of the Second World War.

A police bomb squad managed to blast away the detonator late Wednesday, but the operation set ablaze materials that had been placed nearby to help absorb blast waves from a potentially larger detonation.

No one was injured during the defusal operation in the cordoned-off area.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are regularly found in Germany, a potentially deadly legacy of the intense Allied bombing campaign against Nazi Germany.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet
3 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet

Related Articles

World As Putin's opponents flocked to London, his spies followed
Andre Poggenburg German AfD politician quits over 'camel drivers' race slur
In Germany Far-right 'terrorists' jailed for refugee attacks
Angela Merkel Europe's bruised 'Queen' lives another day
In Germany Turks to sue AfD on 'camel drivers' slur
Politics 73 years ago, one of Europe's most beautiful cities was obliterated in an Allied firestorm — here are 18 photos of the bombing of Dresden
Angela Merkel 'Eternal chancellor' past her zenith
Angela Merkel German Chancellor risks leading weak 'losers' coalition for Germany
Design 19 of the most beautiful public spaces in the world, according to urban designers

World

The EU's so-called General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into effect on Friday
European Union Rush to comply with new data law
Since the days of the British Raj, the territory has long been seen as a backwater ruled by hostile tribesman that was kept as a buffer zone with Afghanistan
Pakistan Country votes to bring tribal areas into political fold
L'ancienne députée Front national Marion Maréchal-Le Pen lors d'un meeting à Le Cailar (Gard), le 14 juin 2017
Marine Le Pen Leading president drops famous far-right surname
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presents a new UN disarmament agenda during a conference at the University of Geneva on May 24, 2018 in Geneva
Antonio Guterres UN chief calls for 'total elimination' of nuclear weapons