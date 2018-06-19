Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62

Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62

The world's oldest Sumatran orangutan, which had 11 children and 54 descendants spread across the globe, has died aged 62, Australian zoo officials said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Puan -- Indonesian for "lady" -- died on Monday at Perth Zoo, where she had lived since being gifted by Malaysia in 1968 play

Puan -- Indonesian for "lady" -- died on Monday at Perth Zoo, where she had lived since being gifted by Malaysia in 1968

(PERTH ZOO/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The world's oldest Sumatran orangutan, which had 11 children and 54 descendants spread across the globe, has died aged 62, Australian zoo officials said Tuesday.

Puan -- Indonesian for "lady" -- died on Monday at Perth Zoo, where she had lived since being gifted by Malaysia in 1968.

"She did so much for the colony at Perth Zoo and the survival of her species," said primate supervisor Holly Thompson.

"Apart from being the oldest member of our colony, she was also the founding member of our world-renowned breeding program and leaves an incredible legacy.

"Her genetics count for just under 10 percent of the global zoological population."

Puan had 11 children and a total of 54 descendants in the United States, Europe, Australasia and the jungles of Sumatra. Her great grandson Nyaru was the latest individual to be released into the wild.

Born in 1956, she was noted by the Guinness Book of Records as being the oldest verified Sumatran orangutan in the world. Female orangutans rarely live beyond 50 in the wild.

Thompson said she was an aloof and independent individual.

"You always knew where you stood with Puan, and she would actually stamp her foot if she was dissatisfied with something you did."

She leaves two daughters at the zoo, along with four grandchildren and a great grandson.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
2 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
3 In Mexico 6 police officers killedbullet

Related Articles

Migrants Children separated from parents at US border sob, wail desperately
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron German, French leaders to talk EU reform in shadow of migrant crisis
In Mexico Running for office can be a 'death sentence'
In Germany Syrian faces Berlin court for assault on men in Jewish kippas
Donald Trump US President escalates China trade spat with extra tariffs threat
Kim Jong Un North Korea leader 'planning China visit' - Report
Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military drills after US President's meeting with N. Korea's Kim
In US Commerce Secretary held Russia, China-linked assets - Report
In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlement

World

Thailand's Department of Corrections, which oversees one of the world's largest prison populations, said 325 convicts have been executed since 1935
Dealth Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009
Nicaraguans attend the burial of six people who died when their house was set on fire over the weekend as political unrest continued
In Nicaragua Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart
Seoul, which has tens of thousands of US troops on its soil to help protect it from its hostile northern neighbour, said the suspension would affect the large-scale Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercises slated for August
US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drills
In inflation-ravaged Venezuela, eggs are beyond the reach of many consumers
Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poor