Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with blade in France

In France Woman yelling 'Allahu akbar' slashes two with blade

Two people were hurt in a town in southern France on Sunday when a woman shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) attacked them in a supermarket.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A forensic police officer examines the grounds of a supermarket where two people were injured when a woman shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) attacked them with a boxcutter in La Seyne-sur-Mer, southern France play

A forensic police officer examines the grounds of a supermarket where two people were injured when a woman shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) attacked them with a boxcutter in La Seyne-sur-Mer, southern France

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two people were hurt in a town in southern France on Sunday when a woman shouting "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest) attacked them in a supermarket with a boxcutter knife, prosecutors said.

A customer was struck in the chest during the late-morning assault in La Seyne-sur-Mer, outside the Mediterranean port of Toulon, but the wound is not life-threatening, prosecutor Bernard Marchal told AFP.

A woman working at a checkout counter was also cut over her eye. Both casualties were taken to hospital.

"It appears to be an isolated case by a person with known psychological problems," Marchal said, "though that doesn't exclude the possibility that she may have been radicalised."

Map of southern France locating La Seyne-sur-mer where a woman was arrested after wounding two people with a box cutter in a supermarket. play

Map of southern France locating La Seyne-sur-mer where a woman was arrested after wounding two people with a box cutter in a supermarket.

(AFP)

"Several witnesses have quoted her as saying it was Allah who told her to do it, that they were all miscreants and that she wanted the police to kill her," the prosecutor said.

He added that "contrary to what was said at the start, she was not wearing a veil, but a black tunic over black trousers and black glasses."

France has been on high alert following a string of jihadist attacks since early 2015, often by people who have become radicalised or claim to have acted in the name of the Islamic State group.

The 24-year-old assailant, who did not have a police record, was overpowered by a customer and two supermarket employees and taken into custody.

"I grabbed her wrists to get hold of the cutter," said the customer, an electrician who gave only his first name, Sebastien.

"I asked her 'Why did you do it.' She did not answer."

The woman "was in a panic, she was afraid, she did not understand what was happening to her, she had no strength left," Sebastien said.

Police later searched her home to determine if she had any links to the Islamic State group, but Marchal said they found only an old Koran and an Algerian flag. A computer was seized from the studio where she lived a few kilometres (miles) from the shop.

"We don't yet know if this is a terrorist act, but in any case it was terrifying," Marchal said.

The woman, who carried a physical handicap card, would undergo a psychiatric assessment.

More than 240 people have been killed in jihadist attacks since the massacre at the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris in January 2015.

Last month a knifeman shouting "Allahu akbar" killed one person and wounded four others during a Saturday night attack in central Paris.

In March, a Franco-Moroccan man shot dead three people, including a policeman, at a supermarket in the southern town of Trebes before being killed by police. He had also killed the passenger of a car he hijacked in nearby Carcassonne.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
3 In Mexico 6 police officers killedbullet

Related Articles

In Geneva Last of the Jayer wine to go on sale
Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boats
World Cup 2018 Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia
In Paris Suburb defies efforts to loosen Salafist grip
In Paris Open-air booksellers seek UNESCO status
Giuseppe Conte Italy, France call for EU migrant centres in Africa
In Italy In 'Calais' tension soars over migrant crisis
Emmanuel Macron France president's environmental record under fire as critics tally 'retreats'
Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes
In France Ministry raided in probe into Macron's chief of staff

World

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech to party supporters during a rally in Yenikapi Square in Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President in major Istanbul rally ahead of election
Supporters of imprisoned Selahattin Demirtas, presidential candidate of People's Democratic Party (HDP), hold up the lights of their phones during a rally in Istanbul
In Turkey Jailed Kurdish leader makes first TV appeal ahead of vote
A shop employee clears broken bottles following an earthquake near Osaka, western Japan
Earthquake Strong quake hits western Japan, no tsunami risk
Turkey's main opposition party presidential candidate Muharrem Ince speaks to a crowd of supporters in Istanbul, giving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a run for his money just a week before crucial June 24 polls
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president, Ince square up for heavyweight poll fight