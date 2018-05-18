Home > News > World >

WHO says 'high risk' Ebola will spread in DR Congo

Ebola WHO says 'high risk' virus will spread in DR Congo

An Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo has a high risk of spreading internally, the World Health Organization warned Friday ahead of a meeting on whether to declare it an event of international concern.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Health workers don protective gear before examining suspected Ebola patients at Bikoro hospital in DR Congo's Equateur province play

Health workers don protective gear before examining suspected Ebola patients at Bikoro hospital in DR Congo's Equateur province

(UNICEF/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo has a high risk of spreading internally, the World Health Organization warned Friday ahead of a meeting on whether to declare it an event of international concern.

In a statement, the UN agency said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus would convene an emergency committee to discuss the matter.

He is due to speak to the media later on Friday.

The fresh Ebola outbreak, publicly declared on May 8 with 23 deaths so far, was first reported in a rural part of Equateur Province in the vast country's northwest but has now spread to the city of Mbandaka.

Mbandaka's population has been variously estimated at between 700,000 and 1.2 million.

Peter Salama, in charge of emergency response at the WHO, has said the spread to a city complicated the fight against Ebola, which depends on identifying and isolating suspected cases.

The city is on the banks of the Congo River which connects to the capital Kinshaha, hundreds of kilometres to the south, and also to surrounding countries, increasing the risk of a national and regional outbreak, according to WHO officials.

Ebola is lethal and highly contagious, which makes it difficult to contain -- especially in urban environments where people are mobile and come into more contact with others.

Lacking an arsenal of drugs to treat the virus, doctors isolate patients and trace people who have been in contact with them.

The WHO revised its assessment of the risk of spread of the epidemic to "very high" at the national level and "high" for neighbouring countries.

Globally the risk of the outbreak spreading is classified as "low".

The current outbreak involves the same strain of the virus that hit three West African countries in 2013-15 and sparked an international panic.

It went on to kill more than 11,300 people, in the deadliest ever Ebola epidemic.

The WHO was fiercely criticised over its handling of the 2013 outbreak and has pledged to improve emergency response.

There is no licensed drug to treat or prevent Ebola, although an experimental vaccine arrived in the DRC on Wednesday and has been cleared for use by the Kinshasa government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
2 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
3 Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzybullet

Related Articles

Trump US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in power
In Brazil More than 100 arrested in child pornography blitz
Arab League Chief calls for international probe into Israel 'crimes'
Zoran Zaev Macedonia says agrees 'acceptable' deal with Greece in name row
In California 'I'm not a monster': Man accused of torturing kids
In Gaza FG condemns killing of 58 unarmed Palestinian demonstrators

World

Fighting in the northeastern state of Kachin has surged dramatically this year, displacing 20,000 people since January
Clearance Operation Kachin civilians flee Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
A tiger, not the one pictured, was guarding the house of the gang leader, according to authorities
In Mexico Suspected gang leader detained along with tiger
Western air raids have targeted suspected chemical facilities in Syria
Syria France freezes company assets over chemical weapons
Former prime minister Najib Razak (C) and his wife Rosmah Mansor were seen as out of touch with ordinary Malaysians
Cash is king The fall of Malaysia's disgraced first couple