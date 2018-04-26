Home > News > World >

White House doctor withdraws bid for US cabinet job

White House Doctor withdraws bid for US cabinet job

US President Donald Trump's doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday following allegations he improperly handed out drugs and was drunk at work.

  • Published:
White House physician Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson denied allegations of improper behavior but said they were becoming a "distraction" play

White House physician Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson denied allegations of improper behavior but said they were becoming a "distraction"

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump's doctor Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday following allegations he improperly handed out drugs and was drunk at work.

The announcement marked the latest staffing upset for an administration rocked by a series of firings and resignations in the little more than a year since Trump took office.

"I am regretfully withdrawing my nomination to be Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs," Jackson said in a statement.

Jackson insisted that the allegations against him were false, but said he was withdrawing anyway due to the distraction they were causing.

"Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this president and the important issue we must be addressing -- how we give the best care to our nation's heroes," Jackson said.

His withdrawal came just a day after he indicated that he would fight on, telling reporters his surprise nomination was "still moving ahead as planned."

Trump said he had seen the writing on the wall, but defended Jackson, saying he "would have done a great job."

"These are all false accusations... they're trying to destroy a man," he said in a phone-in interview with Fox News.

The president's daughter Ivanka also came to Jackson's defense, writing on Twitter that he is "a man of exceptional integrity, character and intellect."

She indicated that Jackson would stay on in his current job, tweeting: "We... look forward to continuing to see his warm smile each day at the White House!"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Thursday that "he is here at work today."

Jackson's withdrawal came as the embattled head of the US Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, appeared before a congressional panel for what was set to be an hours-long grilling over mounting ethical questions.

Pruitt has notably been under fire for lavish spending on first-class travel with a large security detail, for a discount he received on a condominium linked to a lobbying firm, and for allegedly sharply boosting salaries of close aides at the EPA.

'Candy man'

Trump sacked David Shulkin, the previous head of the 380,000-plus employee Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), in late March after he was accused of spending $122,000 on a nine-day trip to Europe with his wife, which included sightseeing at castles and taking in professional tennis matches.

The agency is notoriously dysfunctional, and a lack of funding has weakened the hospital network specifically dedicated to the health of veterans -- a key constituency for Trump.

The system has come under criticism from many veterans and organizations for falling short, particularly in terms of psychiatric care for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Trump surprised even his closest aides a month ago with an evening tweet announcing Jackson was his pick to run the VA.

The Navy rear admiral was the physician to presidents Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush and was well regarded by many current and former White House staff.

But he was widely seen as underqualified to head the VA and already faced a tough battle for congressional confirmation.

Jackson's stock with Trump appeared to have risen after he pronounced in January that the 71-year-old president was in "excellent" health.

After releasing the results from Trump's physical, Jackson said "he has incredible genes and that's the way God made him."

But following the announcement of his nomination, a wave of allegations surfaced over his behavior, including that he doled out drugs to staffers like the "candy man" and crashed a government vehicle.

Senate Democrats released a litany of allegations on Wednesday, citing "conversations with 23 colleagues and former colleagues."

These included that he handed out sleeping tablets on Air Force One, opioids to at least one White House staffer and prescribed drugs for himself.

"On at least one occasion, Dr Jackson could not be reached when needed because he was passed out drunk in his hotel room," according to a document released by Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat.

Tester on Thursday thanked the "servicemembers who bravely spoke out" about Jackson.

"The next secretary must have a commitment to reform a strained health care system and a willingness to stand up to special interests that want to privatize the VA," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa People protests over new minimum wagebullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In India 13 children dead after train hits school busbullet

Related Articles

Politics Donald Trump will make a 'working visit' to Britain on July 13
Politics The US attorney is already using Trump's 'Fox & Friends' comments about Michael Cohen against him
Politics Trump just had a wild 'Fox & Friends' interview reminiscent of the early days of the 2016 campaign — here are the highlights
Politics In long rant on 'Fox & Friends,' Trump acknowledges staying overnight in Moscow — alluding to the most salacious allegation in the Steele dossier
Politics Ronny Jackson, Trump's pick to run the Veterans Affairs Department, withdraws his bid over mounting misconduct allegations
Politics 'This puts a target on his back': Ethics experts say the FBI should investigate Trump's budget director for pay for play
Politics Devastating new report alleges Trump's VA nominee drunkenly 'wrecked' a government vehicle
Politics People are blasting Trump's lawyer for calling Islam ‘one of great countries of the world’ while defending the so-called Muslim travel ban
Politics The next episode in the Michael Cohen saga is about to play out in federal court — and the judge could decide on the biggest issue in the case
Politics Trump's Veterans Affairs nominee is hanging by a thread in the Senate

World

Some of the personal belongings of US soldiers missing in action recovered from the jungles of Vietnam
Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs in jungles of country
Germany has proved strongly reluctant to follow through on French President Emmanuel Macron's (left) ideas for eurozone reformers, despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's (right) commitment to submitting a joint proposal with France ahead of the June 28 summit
European Union Union says 'decision time' for stalled eurozone reforms
Macron was the first foreign leader to visit the United States since Trump took office
In France Government ready to discuss 'future of WTO' with Trump
The UN delegation will speak to refugees in Bangladeshi camps before they head to Myanmar early next week to visit conflict-scarred Rakhine state
Rohingya Rights group calls for UN resolution ahead of Myanmar visit