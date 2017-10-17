Home > News > World >

Weinstein Scandal :  Signals end for 'dinosaur' men, Zeta-Jones says

Weinstein Scandal Signals end for 'dinosaur' men, Zeta-Jones says

The Oscar-winning actress said she hoped Weinstein's disgrace would be the "tipping point, or at last a turning point"...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Catherine Zeta-Jones in Cannes, France, for the MIPCOM television trade show, where she presented her new film about the Colombian drug baron Griselda Blanco play

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Cannes, France, for the MIPCOM television trade show, where she presented her new film about the Colombian drug baron Griselda Blanco

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Harvey Weinstein's fall should be the end of "dinosaur" men preying on women, Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones said Tuesday as she premiered a film about a woman who had a brutally efficient way of dealing with chauvinism.

The Oscar-winning actress said she hoped Weinstein's disgrace would be the "tipping point, or at last a turning point" in the treatment of women not just in Hollywood but in "any industry, corporation, school or college."

"Let's hope that big old dinosaur of men thinking they can get away with that sort of behaviour is extinct as of now," she told reporters.

The British-born star, who plays the notorious Colombian drug baron Griselda Blanco in a new TV film, "Cocaine Godmother", joked that her character had a rather direct way of dealing with male sexism: "Shoot them in the head."

Zeta-Jones said that while that would not be her approach, as a woman "you have to give her that, as we still fight for equality in the workplace."

"Griselda had no redeeming traits but the one thing she did have was the ability to stand up against men in a male world," she said as the film screened at MIPCOM, the top TV industry gathering, in Cannes on the French Riviera.

Sexism is not "just a problem in the film, theatrical or TV industry," Zeta-Jones, 48, added. "It is rife everywhere. As women we get knocked down as being ambitious. Men don't get that. We should be proud of being ambitious, we shouldn't hide it."

She said she hoped lessons were being learned from the Weinstein affair, "otherwise we truly are stuck in a world that's very sad and very destructive."

Despite the dangers from predators, she advised young actors "not to lose your vulnerability -- it is essential to your craft. Vulnerability is a beautiful character trait and we should have it and be allowed to have it. But it's important that we know it's protected."

Earlier Willow Grylls, producer of the TV series "The Missing", said fixating on one man and one industry "missed the point".

"It is much wider than that. It's about abuse of power," she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Catalonia Spain gives final call for Catalan independence decisionbullet
2 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
3 Mogadishu Bombing World leaders condemn Somalia attack 'in strongest...bullet

Related Articles

Sexual Abuse Stories from around the world flood social media
In France Government to impose instant fines for street harassment of women
Alyssa Milano Thousands respond 'me too' to actress's Twitter prompt on sexual abuse
Emmanuel Macron French President says illegal immigrants who commit crime will be expelled

World

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate at the frontline in the Islamic State (IS) group's crumbling stronghold of Raqa on October 16, 2017
Islamic State Group loses emblematic Syria stronghold Raqa
Protesters in Barcelona demand "freedom for political prisoners"
Catalonia Catalans take to the streets as key separatists detained
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) talks on the radio near Raqa's stadium as they clear the last positions on the frontline on October 16, 2017 in the Islamic State group's crumbling stronghold
Raqa US-backed force says has fully captured city from IS
Rohingya refugees walking into Bangladesh from Myanmar
Rohingya Refugees UN says 582,000 have now crossed into Bangladesh