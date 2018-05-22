Home > News > World >

Watchdog urges Russia world cup opening boycott over Syria

Vladimir Putin Watchdog urges Russia world cup opening boycott over Syria

World leaders should boycott Russian President Vladimir Putin's VIP box at next month's World Cup opening unless he takes steps to protect Syrian civilians, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament final draw at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow play

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament final draw at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

World leaders should boycott Russian President Vladimir Putin's VIP box at next month's World Cup opening unless he takes steps to protect Syrian civilians, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday.

Russia, which hosts the world's most-watched sporting event for the first time this year, is a key backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime and arguably the most powerful broker in the seven-year-old war.

"In hosting one of the most televised events in the world, Russia is courting world public opinion and looking for respect," HRW's executive director, Kenneth Roth, said in a statement.

"World leaders should signal to President Putin that unless he changes track and acts to end atrocities by Russian and Syrian forces in Syria, they won't be in their seats in the VIP box with him on opening night."

Billions of people worldwide are expected to watch the World Cup on television and HRW argued that Moscow's responsibility in the suffering of Syrian civilians should not be forgotten.

Russia is the main exporter of weaponry to the Syrian regime and its forces provide on-the-ground support to government forces and allied militia.

The New York-based watchdog has documented Russian-Syrian joint military operations that "have caused thousands of civilian casualties", including recently in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

Roth warned that millions of other civilians faced the same fate in upcoming operations, especially in the northwestern province of Idlib that still largely escapes government control.

"World leaders should not allow a sporting event to gloss over a pattern of atrocities in Syria that now looms over two million civilians," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Migrant Crisis Brazilian fishermen rescue Nigerians, others drifting at seabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet

Related Articles

In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel east
Trump US President urges China to clamp down on North Korea border
Pilato Star Zambian musician freed on bail ahead of trial
Eurosceptic Policy What's next for Italy as populists take charge?
Henri van Breda Verdict due in S.African family axe murder trial
Lawyer Giuseppe Conte tipped to be Italy's new populist PM
South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea
In France Police arrest 3 after teens beat man to death
Poland's freedom icon Walesa backs disabled protesters

World

A new life: A woman who became a victim of a fistula after giving birth to twins awaits surgery at Ambovombe
Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula
Philip Wilson Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse
A year after jihadists invaded the Philippine city of Marawi, Alma Tome, Evelyn Powao, and Melgie Powao, still pray for the return of their missing husbands
Marawi 'Crazy hope' for missing kin in Philippines'
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak had to navigate a media scrum when he arrived at the anti-graft agency for questioning over a massive financial scandal
Former Malaysian Leader Najib quizzed over scandal, graft fighter reveals threats