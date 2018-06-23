Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Fact-check: Was migrant girl on US border taken from mother? Unfounded

Fact-check Was migrant girl on US border taken from mother? Unfounded

Numerous photos and videos have been circulating on social media since the United States began implementing President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance policy towards illegal immigrants, leading more than 2,300 children to be separated from their parents.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Time Magazine has come under fire for its cover on migrant families being separated by Donald Trump's administration -- since the child depicted was not affected by the practice play

Time Magazine has come under fire for its cover on migrant families being separated by Donald Trump's administration -- since the child depicted was not affected by the practice

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Numerous photos and videos have been circulating on social media since the United States began implementing President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance policy towards illegal immigrants, leading more than 2,300 children to be separated from their parents.

But two of the most widely-shared images -- most prominently that of a crying toddler which galvanized international public opinion against the Trump administration -- have turned out to be misleading.

WHAT ARE WE VERIFYING?

Two photos that went viral on social media depict scenes that are not directly related to the family separations taking place on the US-Mexico border since early May.

The most prominent, of Honduran two-year-old Yanela Varela crying inconsolably, has become a global symbol of the separations -- helping to attract more than $18 million in donations for a Texas non-profit called RAICES.

Two-year-old Honduran Yanela Varela cries as her mother is searched and detained in McAllen, Texas, on June 12, 2018, after rafting across the Rio Grande from Mexico play

Two-year-old Honduran Yanela Varela cries as her mother is searched and detained in McAllen, Texas, on June 12, 2018, after rafting across the Rio Grande from Mexico

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

The photograph was taken on June 12 in McAllen, Texas by John Moore, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for Getty Images.

An online article about the picture, published by Time Magazine, initially reported the girl was taken from her mother, but was subsequently corrected to make clear that: "The girl was not carried away screaming by US Border Patrol agents; her mother picked her up and the two were taken away together."

Time Magazine nonetheless used the image of the sobbing child on its cover, next to an image of President Trump looming over her, with the caption "Welcome to America".

The head of Honduras' Migrant Protection Office Lisa Medrano confirmed to AFP that the little girl, just two years old, "was not separated" from her family. The child's father also said as much.

Two-year-old Yanela Varela and her mother are taken into custody near the US-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas on June 12, 2018 play

Two-year-old Yanela Varela and her mother are taken into custody near the US-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas on June 12, 2018

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

Denis Varela told the Washington Post that his wife Sandra Sanchez, 32, had not been separated from their daughter, and that both were being detained together in an immigration center in McAllen.

Under fire for its cover -- which was widely decried as misleading including by the White House -- the magazine said it was standing by its decision.

"The June 12 photograph of the 2-year-old Honduran girl became the most visible symbol of the ongoing immigration debate in America for a reason," Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said in a statement to US media.

"Under the policy enforced by the administration, prior to its reversal this week, those who crossed the border illegally were criminally prosecuted, which in turn resulted in the separation of children and parents. Our cover and our reporting capture the stakes of this moment."

A second image, shared tens of thousands of times on Twitter, shows a child crying in what seems to be a cage, purportedly representing a US child detention center.

It is in fact a photo of a staged detention of children as part of a protest against US immigration policy. It was published June 11 on the Facebook page of the Brown Berets de Cemanahuac in Texas.

WHAT CONCLUSIONS CAN BE DRAWN?

Both images circulating on social media have been used out of context, often for political purposes, and cannot be taken as a representation of conditions in which children have been parted from their families, or confined to shelters on the US-Mexico border.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Turkey Country gets first F-35 delivery from USbullet
2 In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights bodybullet
3 Trump Russia warns against President 'alarming' plans for US space...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari Recruitment scandal rocks PENCOM as candidates petition Presidency
2018 Budget NASS says it increased its budget by N14.5bn to buy diesel, fix elevator, CCTV
2018 Budget Read National Assembly's response to Buhari on why it 'padded' bill
Strategy 27 surprising things that affect whether you get hired
Football Migrants use World Cup Fan IDs to try to enter EU
In Brussels Central European states to boycott migration meeting
In Istanbul Turks mobilise to ensure fair play in tight poll
Wellness Here are the benefits and the possible effects of using beard oil
World Cup 2018 How not to get arrested in Russia

World

Moldovan people protest in front of a banner reading "Russian army go home," in the capital Chisinau in 2003
In Moldova UN backs call for Russia to withdraw troops
Neymar hit the latest goal in World Cup history
World Cup 2018 Neymar, Coutinho strike late to put Brazil bid back on track
A Venezuelan woman and her baby are vaccinated against measles in Cucuta, Colombia; more than 2,000 cases of the deadly viral disease have been detected in Venezuela since 2017
In Venezuela Government urged to stop spread of measles, diphtheria
African migrants rescued by the Libyan coast guard arrive at a naval base in Tripoli on June 21, 2018
In Libya 5 migrants die, nearly 200 rescued