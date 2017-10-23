Home > News > World >

Vietnam :  EU gives country 'yellow card' over illegal fishing

Vietnam EU gives country 'yellow card' over illegal fishing

The European Union said Monday it has given a "yellow card" to Vietnam, warning the Pacific country it could ban seafood exports unless Hanoi did more to tackle illegal fishing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The European Union urged Vietnam to curtail the activities of vessels like these, which were anchored together after the Vietnamese fishermen crewing them were detained for illegal fishing in Thai waters by the Royal Marine Police in 2016 play

The European Union urged Vietnam to curtail the activities of vessels like these, which were anchored together after the Vietnamese fishermen crewing them were detained for illegal fishing in Thai waters by the Royal Marine Police in 2016

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The European Union said Monday it has given a "yellow card" to Vietnam, warning the Pacific country it could ban seafood exports unless Hanoi did more to tackle illegal fishing.

The European Commission, the executive of the 28-nation EU, said Vietnam should fix the problem "within a reasonable timeframe" but did not set a deadline.

"We cannot ignore the impact that illegal activities conducted by Vietnamese vessels are having on marine ecosystems in the Pacific," European fisheries commissioner, Karmenu Vella, said in a statement.

"We invite the Vietnamese authorities to step up their fight so we can reverse this decision quickly," Vella added.

He said the EU was offering Hanoi technical support to stop the problem, urging steps to "rectify the situation within a reasonable timeframe."

The commission said Vietnam lacked "an effective system" to punish illegal or unreported fishing and did too little to stop Vietnamese vessels in the waters of neighbouring small island countries.

Vietnam ranks among the top ten world producers of seafood products, according to the FAO, the UN food and agriculture organisation.

The commission can go as far as handing a red card to a third country that fails to curb illegal fishing and eventually impose a trade ban on fishery products.

The EU, the world's biggest fish importer, adopted the regulation that took effect in 2010 in a bid to avoid being complicit in illegal fishing and promote sustainable use of the sea.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: policebullet
2 Donald Trump US President tells Paris, Berlin to 'keep making money'...bullet
3 In Russia Government likens US coalition bombing of Raqa to WWII Dresdenbullet

Related Articles

North Korea EU blacklists country's army over weapons programme
Nobel Peace Prize Full list of winners from 1901-2017
Abortion Bans around the world
In Vietnam Four detained as authorities ramps up dissident crackdown
Kim Jong-Nam Malaysian police hold woman with Vietnam passport in connection to assassination
In Sudan EU offers 106m Euros in humanitarian aid
Brexit Top EU official denies dinner report
Italy Country regions vote on autonomy bid
In Italy EU parliament chief 'fears' spread of small nations as regions vote
In Italy Regions vote on autonomy bid

World

EU commissioner for the Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Managment Christos Stylianides (2ndR), pictured in July 2017, announced an aid package to Sudan, where "millions have been displaced for many, many years"
In Sudan EU offers 106m Euros in humanitarian aid
A woman holds up a banner with a quote from murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a recent rally to demand justice for her killing
In Malta Politicians, dignitaries hold mass for slain journalist
'Two hundred thousand Rohingya children are in refugee camps': Pope Francis
Pope Francis Pontiff deplores plight of Rohingya children
French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing a pragmatic, results-oriented foreign policy but also one that sees France uphold its historic mission of defending human rights
Macron French president faces rights test as Egypt's Sisi visits Paris