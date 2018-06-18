Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Video gaming addictive like crack: WHO

World Health Organization Video gaming addictive like crack

Video gaming can be addictive in the same way as cocaine or gambling, the World Health Organization said Monday in a much anticipated update of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Video gaming can be addictive like cocaine, the World Health Organization says play

Video gaming can be addictive like cocaine, the World Health Organization says

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Video gaming can be addictive in the same way as cocaine or gambling, the World Health Organization said Monday in a much anticipated update of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11).

"After consulting with experts across the world, and reviewing evidence in an exhaustive manner, we decided that this condition should be added," Shekhar Saxena, director of the WHO's department of mental health and substance abuse, told AFP.

Online and offline "gaming disorder" is grouped with "disorders due to substance use or addictive behaviours" in the ICD's 11th edition, the first major revision in nearly three decades.

The wording of the new entries has been known since January, when the WHO announced problem gaming would be recognised as a pathological condition.

Key symptoms include "impaired control" -- notably the inability to stop playing -- and focusing on the game to the exclusion of everything else.

"The person does so much gaming that other interests and activities are ignored, including sleeping and eating," Saxena said by phone.

In extreme cases, gamers unable to pry themselves away from a screen drop out of school, lose jobs, and become cut off from family and non-gaming friends. The overwhelming majority of video game adepts are young, many in their teens.

Online and offline "gaming disorder" is grouped with "disorders due to substance use or addictive behaviours", the World Health Orgnization says play

Online and offline "gaming disorder" is grouped with "disorders due to substance use or addictive behaviours", the World Health Orgnization says

(AFP/File)

Symptomatic behaviour must continue for at least a year before it is considered dangerously unhealthy, according to the new classification.

Some 2.5 billion people -- one-in-three worldwide -- play some form of free-to-play screen game, especially on cell phones, but the disorder only affects a "small minority", said Saxena.

"We are not saying that all gaming is pathological."

Push-back from industry

The games industry raked in $108 billion dollars worldwide in 2017, more than double movie box-office receipts, according to Superdata, which tracks the games and interactive media sector.

Nearly 40 percent of those sales are in east Asia, especially China and South Korea. Other important markets include the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Brazil.

In South Korea and the United States, clinics have sprung up to treat video game addiction, along with community and online support groups.

So-called "shooter games" such as "Fortnite" -- described on the support website Game Quitters as the "hottest game in the world" -- are either played online or on offline consoles.

The inclusion of "gaming disorder" in WHO's revised catalogue of diseases met with resistence, both from industry and some experts.

"The WHO process lacks transparency, is deeply flawed, and lacks scientific support," Michael Gallagher, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association, said in a statement in March.

In a study to be published in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions, a group of 36 researchers said there was insufficent evidence to warrant the new category.

"Given the gravity of diagnostic classification and its wider social impact, we urge our colleagues at the WHO to err on the side of caution for now and postpone the formalisation," they wrote in a study reviewing academic literature.

The ICD identifies about 55,000 separate injuries, diseases, conditions and causes of death, and is widely used as a benchmark for diagnoses and health insurance.

"It enables us to understand so much about what makes people get sick and die, and to take action to prevent suffering and save lives," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The new ICD also includes for the first time a chapter on traditional medicines, used by millions of people around the world.

The ICD-11 database can be consulted here: https://icd.who.int/browse11/l-m/en

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Man killed by his mother's falling funeral coffinbullet
2 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
3 In Mexico 6 police officers killedbullet

Related Articles

Football Who's saying what at the World Cup
Football African football needs more local coaches: Cisse
Football VAR penalty gives Sweden a narrow win over South Korea
Football Loew defiant as Germany face World Cup crisis
Football Japan's World Cup debutant Sakai made by Marseille ordeal
Football Under-cooked Neymar hobbled by Swiss as Brazil stumble at World Cup
Football Black Sea bliss and curious locals greet Nordic World Cup teams
Football Australian starlet Arzani ready to answer World Cup call
Football Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd

World

Traders on the New York Stock Exchange, where stocks took a sharp dive on the opening bell Monday amid fears of a worsening trade dispute between Beijing and Washington
US-China Stocks slide as Wall Street fears worsening trade spat
A Russian Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of some 11,000 kilometres (6,800 miles) and capable of carrying a warhead of up to one megaton, the equivalent of one million tons of TNT explosive
SIPRI 'Worrying' new focus on nuclear deterrence
Modern conflict exacts a terrible toll in the Yarmuk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus.
ICRC Number of civil conflicts doubles since 2001
Afghan peace activists shout slogans demanding an end to fighting as they arrive in Kabul
In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefire