Home > News > World >

Venezuela opens nominations for presidential vote as US protests

Nicolas Maduro Venezuela opens nominations for presidential vote as US protests

Venezuela is now accepting candidate registrations for its April 22 presidential elections, but opposition politicians and the United States are rejecting the terms of the poll.

  • Published:
Venezuela is now accepting candidate registrations for its April 22 presidential elections play

Venezuela is now accepting candidate registrations for its April 22 presidential elections

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Venezuela is now accepting candidate registrations for its April 22 presidential elections, but opposition politicians and the United States are rejecting the terms of the poll.

Tania D'Amelio, an official of the National Electoral Council (CNE), said nominations would be accepted through Monday. The council will announce which nominations are accepted by Thursday.

Opposition politicians have accused the CNE of being under the thumb of President Nicolas Maduro.

The presidential elections, with Maduro seeking a new term that would keep him in office until 2025, are traditionally held in December. They were moved forward by the ruling Constituent Assembly, which is controlled by the governing party.

Maduro called Wednesday for snap legislative elections for the National Assembly, proposing to bring them forward by nearly two years to coincide with the April 22 poll. And he hit back at the opposition MUD coalition, which had said it would not take part in the early elections without guarantees they would be free and fair.

"We are going to (hold) the elections come rain, shine or lightning, with or without the MUD," said Maduro.

But the United States, which under President Donald Trump has been deeply critical of Maduro's leadership in crisis-torn and economically suffering Venezuela, on Saturday rejected the call for an early legislative vote.

"We reject ruling party calls to replace the democratically elected National Assembly simultaneously, rather than in 2021, as provided for under the 1999 Constitution," said a State Department statement.

"Deepening the rupture of Venezuela's constitutional and democratic order will not solve the nation's crises."

The statement called for "a free and fair election" involving full participation of all political leaders, the immediate release of all political prisoners, credible international observation and an independent electoral authority.

The opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) said Wednesday it would not register presidential candidates, believing there were no guarantees of transparency. But it left the door open to taking part if conditions were improved.

Delcy Rodriguez, president of the Constituent Assembly, has said that that body will consider possible dates for the legislative vote when it meets next week.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Tanzania Eight charged with conservationist's murderbullet
2 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet

Related Articles

Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't contest April 22 polls without guarantees
Donald Trump President unveils 'Fake News Awards' after drawing rebuke from Republican senator
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela says rebel pilot killed in police operation
Nicolas Maduro Human rights body warns of deteriorating conditions in Venezuela
In Venezuela Tug-of-war over rebels' bodies
In Venezuela EU blacklists top officials over torture, rights abuses
Mauricio Macri Argentina 'will not recognise Venezuela election'
In Venezuela Maduro condemns EU sanctions against seven officials
In Venezuela President Maduro, mired in crises, hits re-election campaign trail
Fatou Bensouda ICC probing alleged crimes in Philippines, Venezuela

World

Greece's parliament launched a probe into claims that nearly a dozen senior politicians received bribes from or helped promote Novartis during their term in office
Novartis Greek anarchists smash company's office amid bribe scandal
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is pushing for council on Iran for allegedly backing Yemen rebels; the US in December unveiled missile and drone parts it said proved Iran's involvement
United Nations Security council faces rival drafts on Iran missiles to Yemen
The Winter Games saw dramatic gestures aimed at easing the raw tensions dividing the two Koreas, as both countries' athletes marched together during the opening ceremonies, and they fielded a single women's ice hockey team
Russia Military spies hacked Olympics computers, turned blame on N Korea
Gold medallists from the Olympic Athletes from Russia carry their head coach Oleg Znarok after beating Germany to win the final at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Sunday.
Kirill Kaprizov Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing banned anthem