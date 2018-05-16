Home > News > World >

US Secretary of State Pompeo ends diplomatic hiring freeze

Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State ends diplomatic hiring freeze

America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ended Tuesday a hiring freeze that contributed to the unpopularity of his dismissed predecessor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he wants the diplomatic corps to "get its swagger back," following morale problems under his predecessor play

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he wants the diplomatic corps to "get its swagger back," following morale problems under his predecessor

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ended Tuesday a hiring freeze that contributed to the unpopularity of his dismissed predecessor.

Pompeo sent a message announcing the decision to his staff, with whom he was set to hold a closed-door meeting Wednesday.

"We're tremendously happy in the building as a result of that today," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.

She noted "how frustrating it was for many people who wanted to get jobs at the State Department who were told, 'No, I'm sorry, we're not hiring.'"

The State Department, which employs more than 70,000 people in Washington and at 250 foreign posts, will now be able to hire up to the level of its funding currently authorized by Congress.

The powerful American Foreign Service Association, which represents diplomatic employees, said it was "pleased to see the clear consensus between Congress and the administration that diplomacy is a vitally important part of America's national security toolkit."

Pompeo's predecessor Rex Tillerson was a political newcomer who had led the oil giant ExxonMobil. He imposed the hiring freeze as part of a vast but unsuccessful effort to revamp the diplomatic agency.

Tillerson asked to slash nearly 30 percent of the agency's budget to comply with President Donald Trump's prioritization on military spending.

Congress, however, did not endorse such a large budget cut, considering it dangerous while US diplomats are dealing with several global crises.

Tillerson's action was badly received within State, pushing the administration to admit to a morale problem.

At the same time, dozens of high-level positions or ambassadorial posts have remained unfilled during the first 16 months of Trump's presidency.

Tillerson was frequently at odds with Trump, who fired him in March.

Trump enthusiastically backed Pompeo and, for the first time in his presidency, visited the State Department on May 2 for the new secretary of state's swearing-in ceremony.

"I want the State Department to get its swagger back," Pompeo, the former CIA director, told agency employees after taking the oath of office.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
2 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
3 Jacinda Ardern New Zealand PM reveals maternity leave arrangementsbullet

Related Articles

Politics Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong Un could end in catastrophe — but that may be the point
Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran FM in Moscow as Russia moves to save nuclear deal
Kim Jong Un N. Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons
World Clashing views on Iran reflect a new balance of power in the cabinet
In North Korea Pyongyang university welcomes release of Americans who taught there
World Pride and anxiety greet new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem
World 3 Americans freed from North Korea arrive near Washington
In Yemen Saudi-led strike 'kills dozens' of rebels in new blow
Saudi TV Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders
Trump US President hints veterans affairs nominee could withdraw under pressure

World

Frenemies? Zuma, left, and Ramaphosa shake hands at a farewell cocktail function for Zuma, in a picture released by the South African government
Jacob Zuma South Africa's ousted leader poses problems for new president
Nicolas Sarkozy has denied being aware that his campaign exceeded spending limits by millions of euros during his failed 2012 bid for the French presidency
Nicolas Sarkozy Ex-French leader faces ruling on campaign finance trial
Peacekeeping troops from Ethiopia deployed in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) patrol in December 2016 the region disputed by Sudan and South Sudan
United Nations UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans
The US Justice Department and the FBI are said to be investigating Cambridge Analytica, the British marketing analytics firm at the heart of the Facebook scandal
Cambridge Analytica US Justice Department, FBI probing British marketing analytics firm - Report