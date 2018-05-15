Home > News > World >

US pushes for UN resolution on Rohingya crisis

Myanmar US pushes for UN resolution on Rohingya crisis

US envoy Nikki Haley called Monday for the UN Security Council to take rapid action on the Rohingya crisis, which has seen over 700,000 people driven from their homes in Myanmar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US envoy Nikki Haley wants the United Nations Security Council to take rapid action on the Rohingya crisis, which has seen over 700,000 people driven from their homes in Myanmar play

US envoy Nikki Haley wants the United Nations Security Council to take rapid action on the Rohingya crisis, which has seen over 700,000 people driven from their homes in Myanmar

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US envoy Nikki Haley called Monday for the United Nations Security Council to take rapid action on the Rohingya crisis, which has seen over 700,000 people driven from their homes in Myanmar.

"The active involvement of the Security Council is essential to bring an end to the Rohingya crisis," Haley said.

"We have unique tools to encourage Burma to take real steps towards resolving this crisis, and we must use them," she said, without specifying if she meant sanctions.

Haley said the council should "move quickly to adopt a resolution," while acknowledging the inherent challenges as "some members of the council have kept us from taking action for cynical and self-interested reasons."

She was apparently referring to China, which has resisted a British-led push at the council to increase pressure on Myanmar to try those responsible for attacks on the Rohingya.

Some 700,000 people from the stateless Muslim minority have fled Myanmar's northern Rakhine state into neighboring Bangladesh since August to escape a bloody military crackdown.

The violence has left a trail of torched villages in its wake, amid allegations of murder and rape at the hands of troops and vigilantes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
2 Jacinda Ardern New Zealand PM reveals maternity leave arrangementsbullet
3 Paraguay Country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalembullet

Related Articles

In Myanmar 19 dead in fighting between army, rebels: military
North Korea Country goes back to the future - by 30 minutes
In Afghanistan Slain journalists remembered on World Press Freedom Day
In Asia Myanmar judge says policeman's 'entrapment' testimony stands
In Myanmar Thousands flee fresh clashes: UN
Rohingya Rights group calls for UN resolution ahead of Myanmar visit
Myanmar Family of whistleblowing cop evicted after testimony
In Myanmar Extra charges dropped against journalists jailed for flying drone
In Australia Government seizes $760m of meth in its largest ever bust
Rohingya Quarter of refugee children acutely malnourished

World

EU authorities are urging the bloc's 500 million citizens to take control of their personal data, warning tech giants they face huge fines if they do not comply with the new data protection legislation
European Union EU seeks to protect citizens in data 'jungle' - Minister
Ross says he wants Beijing to change policies that harm US companies, including forced technology transfers and lack of protection for American know-how
Donald Trump US President administration faces crunch week on trade
A Palestinian boy holds his national flag during clashes between protesters and Israeli forces near the Gaza border on May 14, 2018
In Gaza Israeli forces kill 52 as US opens Jerusalem embassy
Fans of Tunisian football club Esperance Sportive de Tunis cheer as their side holds Egypt's Al-Ahly FC to a 0-0 draw in their CAF Champions League group A match
Egypt African rookies Kampala desperate to topple giants Ahly