Home > News > World >

US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing Abbas

Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing Palestinian president

The United States failed Friday to win United Nations Security Council backing for a statement rejecting as "unacceptable" remarks by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas about Jews that included "vile anti-Semitic slurs."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Comments about Jews by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas triggered global condemnation play

Comments about Jews by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas triggered global condemnation

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States failed Friday to win United Nations Security Council backing for a statement rejecting as "unacceptable" remarks by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas about Jews that included "vile anti-Semitic slurs."

Kuwait, a non-permanent council member that represents the Arab Group of countries, objected to the draft statement, arguing that Abbas had already apologized and that it was one-sided, diplomats said.

The proposed statement expressed the council's "serious concern" about Abbas's remarks, which "included vile anti-Semitic slurs and baseless conspiracy theories, and do not serve the interests of the Palestinian people or peace in the Middle East."

It called on him to "refrain from anti-Semitic comments."

Security Council statements are adopted by consensus of all 15 members.

The Palestinian leader triggered global outrage after he suggested that hostility toward Jews in Europe was not linked to religious intolerance, but stemmed from their "social function related to banks and interests."

Abbas made the remarks at a meeting of the Palestinian National Council on Monday, but on Friday he offered an apology and said he condemned the Holocaust "as the most heinous crime in history."

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman immediately rejected the apology and said Abbas was a "pathetic Holocaust denier."

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said the council's failure to agree on the statement "only further undermines the UN's credibility in addressing" the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Disgusting anti-Semitic statements from the Palestinian leadership obviously undermine the prospects for Middle East peace," she said.

The United States has twice blocked draft statements at the council expressing concern about the violence in Gaza, in which nearly 50 people have been killed by Israeli forces.

The United States is pushing ahead with plans to open its embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, a move that could further stoke violence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Air France KLM Chief puts job on the line in standoff with unionsbullet
2 South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drillbullet
3 In Nigeria 86 killed in suicide blasts: gravediggersbullet

Related Articles

Mahmud Abbas Palestinian apologises over alleged anti-Semitic remarks
Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation Organization
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian president widely condemned for 'anti-Semitic' comments
Mahmud Abbas US, Israel condemn Palestinian president over 'anti-Semitic' comments
Benjamin Netanyahu PM praises Israeli troops after Gaza border clashes
In Egypt Government opens Gaza border for two days
Gaza Bomb Suspect, two Hamas security officers killed in raid
Rami Hamdallah Palestinian PM attacked in Gaza: What does it mean?
Gaza Bomb Attack Hamas widens probe against PM
Rami Hamdallah Blast targets Palestinian PM's convoy during rare Gaza visit

World

Revelers celebrate the festival of Jesus Malverde, considered the patron saint of drug traffickers, in Culiacan, Mexico
In Mexico People celebrate patron saint of drug traffickers
An Iowa bill banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected is expcted to trigger a legal battle, which conservatives hope will land the flashpoint social issue back at the US Supreme Court
Iowa US State 'heartbeat' abortion ban, strictest in US, becomes law
Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla -- whose widow Sunayana Dumala is pictured at his funeral in February 2017 -- was shot dead in Kansas in a crime that caused shockwaves around his home country
In US Man who killed Indian immigrant sentenced to life
Those migrants living in the United States under the soon-to-be-scrapped TPS will have to find other ways to retain legal US residence or face being returned to their countries of origin
Honduras Country regrets loss of US protection status for its nationals