Home > News > World >

US Army to launch war games on NATO's eastern flank

In US Army to launch war games on NATO's eastern flank

Some 18,000 troops from 19 mostly NATO countries begin annual US-led military exercises in Poland and the Baltic states on Sunday to boost combat readiness on the alliance's eastern flank as it faces an increasingly assertive Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NATO troops during Saber Strike military exercises in Poland last year play

NATO troops during Saber Strike military exercises in Poland last year

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some 18,000 troops from 19 mostly NATO countries begin annual US-led military exercises in Poland and the Baltic states on Sunday to boost combat readiness on the alliance's eastern flank as it faces an increasingly assertive Russia.

The eighth Saber Strike manoeuvres, which will run until June 15, come after it was revealed Poland is considering a proposal to welcome a permanent deployment of US troops to the country.

A Polish defence ministry "information document" emerged this week showing that Warsaw could spend between $1.5 to $2 billion (1.3 to 1.7 billion euros) to help cover the cost of stationing a US tank unit in Poland.

The proposal triggered immediate criticism from Moscow, with the Kremlin insisting that any such deployment "will not benefit in any way the security and stability on the continent".

The US has ramped up its presence on NATO's eastern flank and notably Poland since Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

The US army set up a new European headquarters in Poland in May 2017 to command some 6,000 of its troops deployed in NATO and Pentagon operations in the region.

The move was one of the largest deployments of US forces in Europe since the Cold War and was meant to reassure NATO's easternmost allies spooked by Russia's frequent military exercises near their borders and the Crimea annexation.

Cementing ties

The US also leads a multi-national NATO battle group in Poland. Germany, Britain and Canada command three others in nearby Baltic states Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, where Saber Strike manoeuvres are planned.

Speaking in Warsaw on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expected leaders at a July NATO summit in Brussels to "make decisions on reinforcement, readiness and military mobility" of forces in Europe, particularly with regard to the four battle groups deployed in 2016.

Further cementing strong defence ties with Washington, Poland signed a $4.75-billion (3.8-billion-euro) contract in March to purchase a US-made Patriot anti-missile system, in its largest-ever weapons deal.

Moscow complained about the prospect of the deployment of Patriot systems in Poland and Romania, which it says violates a 1987 arms treaty and could be tailored to shoot missiles at Russia.

In February, Lithuania accused Russia of permanently deploying nuclear-capable Iskander ballistic missiles to its Kaliningrad exclave.

This year's Saber Strike manoeuvres will be partly held in this sensitive region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet
2 Nikki Haley US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestiniansbullet
3 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet

Related Articles

Russia NATO tells country to stop meddling, in first talks since Skripal case
Guantanamo Lithuania, Romania complicit in secret CIA prisons: European court
In Macedonia New Greek rallies announced name row
Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic envoy heads back to US after spat
Zoran Zaev Macedonia's new name to be put to public vote: PM
Nicolas Sarkozy Ex-French President's ally indicted in probe over suspected Libya campaign financing
Secretary General Jens NATO to focus on deterrence, 'managing' Russia ties at summit
Colombia Country to become first Latin American NATO 'global partner'
World Trump says North Korea summit may be rescheduled

World

Jansa's political career stretches back to the fight for independence from Yugoslavia and has not been without controversy -- he was forced to step down as premier in 2013 over a corruption scandal and stood in 2014 elections from jail
Slovenia Country heads to the polls in early election
Londoners paying their respects in front of some of the floral tributes placed near London bridge last June
UK Country prepares to mourn on London Bridge attack anniversary
A dish of rice pudding and trout roe is displayed at the restaurant Vespertine in Culver City, California -- part of a new generation of restaurants where the experience of eating is matched by an equally sumptuous feast for the other senses
In California The Los Angeles restaurants stimulating all five senses
The issue of "pregnancy rotas" hit the headlines earlier this year when a man wrote about his wife's experience getting pregnant "out of turn"
In Japan 'Pregnancy rotas' add to working women's woes