Home > News > World >

UNICEF :  It will take over 100 yrs to end child marriage in West, Central Africa

UNICEF It will take over 100 yrs to end child marriage in West, Central Africa

Life-altering consequences for millions of child brides will be accompanied by a crippling impact on the region’s prosperity, the report concluded.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

UNICEF has warned that it will take over 100 years to end child marriage in West and Central Africa due to high population growth and prevalence of the practice.

According to a report released by UNICEF, four in 10 women in West and Central Africa are married before the age of 18 and one in three of these are married before the age of 15.

The UN body said six of the 10 countries with the highest prevalence of child marriage in the world – Niger, Central African Republic, Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea – are in the region.

UNICEF said five countries in the region – Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Togo, Ghana and Rwanda – have seen the practice decline by 40 to 60 per cent over the past 25 years.

Life-altering consequences for millions of child brides will be accompanied by a crippling impact on the region’s prosperity, the report concluded.

UNICEF said even a doubling of the current rate of decline in child marriages would not be sufficient to reduce the number of girls marrying each year.

“We need to shake ourselves up,” said Fatoumata Ndiaye, UNICEF’s deputy executive director.

“We cannot continue to let so many of our girls miss out on their health, education and childhood. At current rates, our report shows, it will take over 100 years to eliminate child marriage in the region: how is this acceptable?”

The report comes as a meeting on how to end child marriage is being held between experts in the Senegalese capital Dakar on Thursday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India Journalist shot dead in northern India: policebullet
2 In Russia Government likens US coalition bombing of Raqa to WWII Dresdenbullet
3 In Tokyo Einstein's theory of happy living emerges in notebullet

Related Articles

In India Top court says sex with child is always rape
In Germany First adoption by gay couple
In Ireland Thousands march in Dublin against Irish abortion laws
In Bangladesh Refugee family hunters bring hope to Rohingya children
In Bangladesh Hundreds of Rohingya children arrive alone
In Australia Gay marriage debate highlights church divisions
In India Transgender couple announce plan to marry, adopt
Trump Like father, like son: Don Jr is brash attack dog

World

US Defense Secretary James Mattis is on his way to the Philippines for security talks with Southeast Asian defence ministers
James Mattis US Secretary of Defense says to discuss N. Korea threat on Philippines trip
French-Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri arrives at an award ceremony in Venice on September 9, 2017
The Insult Ramallah scraps Lebanese film over Israel 'normalisation'
The Indonesian military said General Gatot Nurmantyo was unable to board his Emirates flight from the Indonesian capital after being refused entry by the US Customs and Border Protection agency
Indonesia Country military chief 'free to travel to US'
Experts say shark attacks are increasing in Australian waters but fatalities remain rare
Sarah Williams 'It was going to eat her' - Aussie teen survives shark scare