'Under the weather' Queen skips engagement in London

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II cancelled an engagement in London on Thursday because she is "feeling under the weather", Buckingham Palace said in a rare change to her schedule.

The 92-year-old monarch had been due to attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the 200th anniversary of the Order of St Michael and St George, a British order of chivalry.

"The Queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend the morning's service," the palace statement said.

British media reported that Queen Elizabeth was still expected to travel from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle later on Thursday for the weekend as planned.

Over Christmas 2016, the queen missed two church services at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk when she fell ill with a cold.

Last month, she underwent eye surgery to remove a cataract.

She has reigned in Britain and other Commonwealth realms since 1952 and is currently the world's longest-serving head of state.