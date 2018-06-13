Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UN still in talks on Yemen port, envoy urges restraint

In Yemen UN still in talks on port, envoy urges restraint

The UN envoy for Yemen said Wednesday he is continuing to hold negotiations on keeping a key port in Yemen open to aid deliveries after government forces launched an offensive on Hodeida.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In this file photo taken on January 27, 2018, workers unload wheat assistance provided by UNICEF from a cargo ship in the Red Sea port of Hodeida, a key entry point for United Nations aid to war-torn Yemen play

In this file photo taken on January 27, 2018, workers unload wheat assistance provided by UNICEF from a cargo ship in the Red Sea port of Hodeida, a key entry point for United Nations aid to war-torn Yemen

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The UN envoy for Yemen said Wednesday he is continuing to hold negotiations on keeping a key port in Yemen open to aid deliveries after government forces launched an offensive on Hodeida.

"We are in constant contact with all the parties involved to negotiate arrangements for Hodeida that would address political, humanitarian, security concerns of all concerned parties," said Martin Griffiths in a statement.

Yemeni forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition launched the assault despite UN warnings of a "catastrophic humanitarian impact."

The Red Sea port serves as the entry point for 70 percent of Yemen's imports as the country teeters on the brink of famine.

Griffiths was in Amman following an intense round of shuttle diplomacy this week with Yemen's Huthi rebels, who control the port, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, whose forces are backing the Hodeida offensive.

"We continue to use every opportunity to avoid military confrontation in Hodeida," said Griffiths.

He called on all sides to "exercise restraint and to give peace a chance."

Griffiths is also leading UN diplomatic efforts to resume political talks on ending the three-year conflict that has brought Yemen to its knees.

The attack on Hodeida, however, could derail that effort.

Griffiths is scheduled to brief the Security Council on a proposed roadmap for peace talks on Monday.

"The United Nations is determined to move ahead with the political process despite the recent developments," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
2 Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyangbullet
3 Indo-Pacific region France challenges Beijing in South East China Seabullet

Related Articles

In Yemen Hundreds of children at risk in battle: French charity
Giovanni Tria Italy economy minister cancels Paris meeting over migrant spat
In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row
In Abuja Businessman bags 2 months imprisonment for theft
In South Africa Govt lifts state of disaster over drought
Theresa May British PM mourns victims of Grenfell fire tragedy
In Mozambique Jihadists lay siege to once sleepy villages
Matteo Salvini Italy threatens to cancel Conte-Macron meet unless France apologises
In Indonesia 13 dead as boat capsizes off Sulawesi

World

This handout picture from Medecins Sans Frontiers shows rescued migrants onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the French NGO's ship Aquarius
Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant ship
Asked about lifting sanctions on North Korea, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia (pictured) told reporters: "I think that it is only natural that we should be thinking about steps in that direction"
In Russia Government says UN should consider sanctions relief for N. Korea
Spanish minister of culture and sports Maxim Huerta resigned a week after the new government took over when it emerged he was fined for tax evasion
Maxim Huerta Spain's new culture minister quits after one week over tax fraud
This handout picture from Medecins Sans Frontiers shows rescued migrants onboard an Italian coastguard ship following their transfer from the French NGO's ship Aquarius
Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected ship