Home > News > World >

UN rights chief slams Bangladesh drug war

In Bangladesh UN rights chief slams drug war

The UN rights chief on Wednesday condemned the recent killing of more than 100 alleged drug dealers in Bangladesh, insisting that extra-judicial killings cannot be justified in the fight against narcotics.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bangladesh police conduct a drive against narcotics in Dhaka, June 5, 2018. UN rights chief Zeid Al Hussein has condemned the recent killing of more than 100 alleged drug dealers in Bangladesh play

Bangladesh police conduct a drive against narcotics in Dhaka, June 5, 2018. UN rights chief Zeid Al Hussein has condemned the recent killing of more than 100 alleged drug dealers in Bangladesh

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The UN rights chief on Wednesday condemned the recent killing of more than 100 alleged drug dealers in Bangladesh, insisting that extra-judicial killings cannot be justified in the fight against narcotics.

Some 130 people have reportedly been shot dead by Bangladeshi security forces since May 15 and another 15,000 arrested in the Philippines-style crackdown aimed to halt the spread of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

"I am gravely concerned that such a large number of people have been killed," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said in a statement.

He also voiced concern about government reaction, which "has been to assure the public that none of these individuals were 'innocent'.

"Such statements are dangerous and indicative of a total disregard for the rule of law," he said.

"People do not lose their human rights because they use or sell drugs."

Bangladesh has been struggling to contain a surging drug trade.

Police have vowed to stamp out "yaba", a very popular street pill made of caffeine and methamphetamine.

Authorities last year seized a record 40 million yaba tablets, but said an estimated 250-300 million others entered the market, due in part to large quantities coming across the border from major producer Myanmar.

Nine million yaba tablets were seized in less than three months earlier this year, including nearly two million in a single haul.

The rights commissioner stressed that "the presumption of innocence and the right to due process must be at the forefront of any efforts to tackle crime."

"Given the large number of people arrested, there is a high likelihood that many people may have been arbitrarily detained, without due regard for their rights."

Urging Bangladesh to investigate reports of extra-judicial killings and hold the perpetrators to account, he also voiced concern that already vulnerable slum communities were particular targets and that the crackdown appeared to be hampering drug users from accessing health services.

The alleged dealers killed in Bangladesh mainly died in what authorities described as shootouts, but parallels have been drawn to the Philippines where police have been accused of executing suspects.

"There is no doubt that the trafficking and sale of illegal narcotics leads to tremendous suffering," the rights chief added.

"But extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests and the stigmatisation of people who use drugs cannot be the answer."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
2 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet
3 In Russia Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's...bullet

Related Articles

Rohingya Crisis UN signs Myanmar access deal amid repatriation fears
Football Bangladesh World Cup megafan unfurls miles-long Germany flag
IATA Nigeria clears $600m belonging to international airlines
In India Death of soldier renews fears over rare virus
World New study estimates hurricane maria death toll in puerto rico could exceed 4,000
Rohingya 'Our families would be killed': People for monsoon
Opinion Pleading to keep homes, in sea of chaos and grime
Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the people
World Canada blocks Chinese takeover on security concerns

World

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, pictured in April 2018, wants to host peace talks for South Sudan
Sudanese President Sudan's Bashir offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals
A smoke column billows from the lower part of the Fuego volcano near Guatemala City on June 5, 2018
In Guatemala 200 missing as volcano threatens new eruptions
Theresa May greets Benjamin Netanyahu outside 10 Downing street on Wednesday
Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes
Britain's Brexit Minister David Davis delivers a speech on Britain's security relationship with the EU after Brexit
United Kingdom Country warns EU's 'dogmatic' approach to Brexit risks lives