Home > News > World >

UN diplomats locked in talks on Syria ceasefire

Bashar Al-Assad UN diplomats locked in talks on Syria ceasefire

A UN Security Council meeting to vote on a 30-day ceasefire in Syria failed to start as scheduled at 1700 GMT on Saturday as negotiations continued in an effort to avert a Russian veto, diplomats said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The draft resolution demands the lifting of all sieges including in Eastern Ghouta, where Syrian government forces are waging a fierce bombing campaign play

The draft resolution demands the lifting of all sieges including in Eastern Ghouta, where Syrian government forces are waging a fierce bombing campaign

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A UN Security Council meeting to vote on a 30-day ceasefire in Syria failed to start as scheduled at 1700 GMT on Saturday as negotiations continued in an effort to avert a Russian veto, diplomats said.

It was not immediately known if the vote would be postponed on a draft resolution demanding a truce to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and the evacuation of the sick and wounded.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley told reporters as she went into the council chamber: "Today we are going to see if Russia has a conscience."

Russia is supporting the Syrian government, and the UN negotiations have stumbled over Russian demands that rebel groups fighting government forces comply with the truce.

Negotiations on Friday led to amendments to the proposed measure, which now states that the ceasefire will begin "without delay," not after 72 hours as provided in a previous draft.

The text demands the lifting of all sieges including in Eastern Ghouta, where Syrian government forces are waging a fierce bombing campaign.

The vote, initially expected on Thursday, was delayed to Friday and finally rescheduled for Saturday.

Sweden and Kuwait presented the measure two weeks ago.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Tanzania Eight charged with conservationist's murderbullet
2 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet

Related Articles

In Syria New raids on rebel enclave kill 45 civilians: monitor
In Syria Coalition destroys Russian-made tank
In Syria Government denies having chemical weapons after Macron threat
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State meets Lebanese PM, offers US support
Bashar al-Assad New UN draft on Syria ceasefire seeks to win Russian backing
In Eastern Ghouta Syria bombardment of rebel enclave kills 18 civilians - Monitor
In Syria Fresh strikes on rebel enclave kill 10: monitor
Bashar Al-Assad The UN in Syria: years of impotence and failure
Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for end to 'massacre' in Syria
In Syria Fears and outrage over bloodshed in rebel enclave

World

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is pushing for council on Iran for allegedly backing Yemen rebels; the US in December unveiled missile and drone parts it said proved Iran's involvement
United Nations Security council faces rival drafts on Iran missiles to Yemen
The Winter Games saw dramatic gestures aimed at easing the raw tensions dividing the two Koreas, as both countries' athletes marched together during the opening ceremonies, and they fielded a single women's ice hockey team
Russia Military spies hacked Olympics computers, turned blame on N Korea
Gold medallists from the Olympic Athletes from Russia carry their head coach Oleg Znarok after beating Germany to win the final at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Sunday.
Kirill Kaprizov Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing banned anthem
Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami died in prison
In Iran Ex-intelligence minister slams handling of prison death