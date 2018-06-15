Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Ukraine arrests second suspect in Babchenko case

In Ukraine Government arrests second suspect in Babchenko case

Ukraine on Friday announced it had arrested a suspected organiser of the planned murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, whose death was staged last month in an bid to foil what Kiev said was a real assassination attempt by Moscow.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anti-Kremlin journalist Babchenko made a scarcely credible reappearance at a press conference in Kiev last month less than 24 hours after the Ukrainian authorities reported he had been shot dead at his home in a contract-style killing play

Anti-Kremlin journalist Babchenko made a scarcely credible reappearance at a press conference in Kiev last month less than 24 hours after the Ukrainian authorities reported he had been shot dead at his home in a contract-style killing

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ukraine on Friday announced it had arrested a suspected organiser of the planned murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, whose death was staged last month in an bid to foil what Kiev said was a real assassination attempt by Moscow.

Bogdan Tyvodar of the Ukrainian security service told journalists an unnamed Ukrainian citizen had been arrested after being sent from Russia to commit a series of "terrorist acts" in the neighbouring country.

The Ukrainian security service also said Friday it was seeking another alleged organiser of the planned murder, Ukrainian citizen Vyacheslav Pivovarnik, who they say is currently on the run in Russia.

Anti-Kremlin journalist Babchenko made a scarcely credible reappearance at a press conference in Kiev last month less than 24 hours after the Ukrainian authorities reported he had been shot dead at his home in a contract-style killing.

Kiev came under fire after it admitted to staging the murder, though it claimed it was the only way to prevent a real assassination.

Another Ukrainian, Boris German, was arrested on May 31 on suspicion of organising the attempted murder, after allegedly being recruited by Russian secret services.

Oleksiy Tsymbaliuk, a former Ukrainian Orthodox priest who fought against pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east, told the BBC he had been approached by German and offered money to kill Babchenko.

Tsymbaliuk said he tipped off the Ukrainian security services.

German, a weapons manufacturer, said that he was working with the country's security services and knew from the start that the murder would only be staged.

Babchenko left Russia in February 2017 after receiving threats.

He has contributed to a number of media outlets including top opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta and is an avid blogger, accusing Russian authorities of killing Kremlin critics and unleashing wars in Ukraine, Syria and elsewhere.

Babchenko has recounted details of the operation to dupe the world into thinking he was dead, including donning a t-shirt with holes made to look like they were from gunshots and smearing himself with pig's blood.

Moscow has angrily denied any accusation of involvement in an assassination plot and says the staging was a "provocation" to discredit Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyangbullet
3 US-North Korea Summit Putin invites Kim to Russia, praises Trump meetingbullet

Related Articles

Football Nervy Argentina seek Messi magic against Iceland
Opinion Russia wants to play nice with foreigners. Just not too nice.
Football Flag-waving fans party as Russia wins World Cup opener in Moscow
Football Russia thrash Saudi Arabia to launch World Cup in style
New York Times A chance for putin to woo the world, thanks to soccer and trump
Politics Mueller has revealed the names of the 2 witnesses Paul Manafort is accused of trying to tamper with
World Treasury department hits Russia with new sanctions
Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkel
Football Ukrainian Hungarians win alternative World Football Cup

World

Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi announced her decision on Friday
In Rome Mayor blocks street dedication for neofascist leader
China Friday swiftly retaliated by imposing "equal" tariffs on US products following a decision by Donald Trump to slap duties on $50 billion of Chinese products
China Country imposes equal tariffs on US imports in retaliation
Jan Zwartendijk was appointed the acting Dutch consul in July 1940, weeks after Red Army entered the Baltic state
Dalia Grybauskaite Dutch King, Lithuanian president honour unsung Holocaust hero
A migrant waits for a a host house at the Italian Red Cross camp in Ventimiglia on June 15, 2018
In Italy In 'Calais' tension soars over migrant crisis