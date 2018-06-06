Home > News > World >

UK warns EU's 'dogmatic' approach to Brexit risks lives

United Kingdom Country warns EU's 'dogmatic' approach to Brexit risks lives

British Brexit Minister David Davis accused the EU on Wednesday of risking the security of European citizens by taking a "dogmatic" approach to security cooperation after Britain leaves the bloc.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britain's Brexit Minister David Davis delivers a speech on Britain's security relationship with the EU after Brexit play

Britain's Brexit Minister David Davis delivers a speech on Britain's security relationship with the EU after Brexit

(POOL/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

British Brexit Minister David Davis accused the EU on Wednesday of risking the security of European citizens by taking a "dogmatic" approach to security cooperation after Britain leaves the bloc.

Davis said the new partnership Britain was seeking with the bloc, covering everything from intelligence sharing to cross-border arrest warrants, was "unconditional".

"Any move by others to place conditions on our offer will only serve to put the safety of everybody's citizens at risk," he said in a speech to European diplomats, ministers and journalists in central London.

Davis highlighted efforts by the European Commission to block access to the EU's Galileo satellite project to British businesses, citing issues about sharing sensitive data with a non-EU country.

"This is happening, despite the fact that excluding UK industry would delay the project by up to three years -- and cost the programme an extra billion euros," he said.

"Put simply, the commission's position seems to be shooting itself in the foot just to prove that the gun works."

He said a similar approach to the new European defence fund "risks damaging potential cooperation in the longer term".

"On all of these, unhelpful precedents and assumptions on how third countries should cooperate with the EU is hindering projects that help the entire continent," he said.

"Dogmatic responses based on what has happened before don't help anyone."

Davis said the new relationship between Britain and the EU would be like any other because their data sharing systems and operational processes would already be aligned.

He also talked about Britain's desire for a bespoke trade deal with Brussels after Brexit, saying it should reflect the "deep economic ties" between the two sides.

As the negotiations reach a crucial phase, ahead of a deal hoped for by October, Davis said the biggest risk was a "lack of ambition".

"The primary risk in these negotiations is actually now one of accident, that due to a lack of ambition -- by resting on third country precedents -- we miscalculate somehow," he said.

"And the cost of this miscalculation is a deal that is unacceptable to both sides."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
2 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet
3 In Russia Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's...bullet

Related Articles

In Greece Thousands protest against Macedonia name deal
Gang Hatred Career of Nigerian semi-pro boxer may end after face was blown off in the UK
Abdullah Jordan king summons PM over anti-government demos
Buhari President mourns Justice Akanbi, describes him as man of enviable integrity
Tribute Paul Olayiwola Ajao: Another unsung Nigerian documentary and film maker
Mustapha Akanbi Update: Pioneer ICPC boss to be buried today
Diplomacy Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan under fire for misquoting Akufo-Addo
Dele Alli Nigerians boo England player during friendly game against Super Eagles
Beast Of No Training Tout stabs tricycle rider over N200

World

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, pictured in April 2018, wants to host peace talks for South Sudan
Sudanese President Sudan's Bashir offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals
A smoke column billows from the lower part of the Fuego volcano near Guatemala City on June 5, 2018
In Guatemala 200 missing as volcano threatens new eruptions
Theresa May greets Benjamin Netanyahu outside 10 Downing street on Wednesday
Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said his new government was a reflection of society, composed of women and men, old and young, rooted in the European Union
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new PM unveils pro-EU government dominated by women