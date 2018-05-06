UK royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis

Home > News > World >

Britain's royal family on Sunday released two pictures of its newest arrival, Prince Louis, taken by his mother Kate at their Kensington Palace home.

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge show their newly-born son, their third child, Prince Louis of Cambridge to the media

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge show their newly-born son, their third child, Prince Louis of Cambridge to the media

(AFP)
In one touching image, three-year-old Princess Charlotte is kissing her sleeping brother, while the other shows the royal baby propped against a cushion.

Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, fifth in line to the throne, is William and Kate's third child and a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip

Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, fifth in line to the throne, is William and Kate's third child and a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip

(KENSINGTON PALACE/AFP)

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis," said a Kensington Palace statement.

Louis Arthur Charles will hold the title of prince after the Queen changed the rules to ensure that all of Prince William's children would be entitled to the style, not just his eldest son.

Louis Arthur Charles will hold the title of prince after the Queen changed the rules to ensure that all of Prince William's children would be entitled to the style, not just his eldest son.

(KENSINGTON PALACE/AFP)

The image with Princess Charlotte was taken on May 2 -- her third birthday -- while the other, in which Louis wears a white jumper and trousers, was taken on April 26, three days after he was born.

Louis Arthur Charles, fifth in line to the British throne, is William and Kate's third child and a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.

He will hold the title of prince after the Queen changed the rules in 2012 to ensure that all of William's children would be entitled to the style, not just his eldest son.

The birth kicks off a busy summer of royal celebrations, with Prince Harry set to marry US actress Meghan Markle on May 19.

