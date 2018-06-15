Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Uganda arrests former police chief

In Uganda Military arrests former police chief

Uganda's former police chief Kale Kayihura has been arrested and is being held for questioning by the military, an official and his wife said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Uganda's former police chief Kale Kayihura was once regarded as the most powerful military officer in the country play

Uganda's former police chief Kale Kayihura was once regarded as the most powerful military officer in the country

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Uganda's former police chief Kale Kayihura has been arrested and is being held for questioning by the military, an official and his wife said Friday.

Kayihura, 62, was sacked by President Yoweri Museveni in March and was bitterly criticised for failing to solve a string of high profile murders, kidnappings, robberies and deaths.

"He was picked (up) by the army in a helicopter on Wednesday from the farm in Lyantonde and brought to Kampala and is now held in the barracks," Kayihura's wife Angella told AFP.

"We don't know why he was arrested," she added.

Lyantonde, where Kayihura has a rural property, is about 200 kilometres (124 miles) west of the capital Kampala.

The former military officer fought alongside Museveni in the rebel war that brought the president to power in 1986.

Appointed inspector general of police in 2005, Kayihura was regarded as a strong loyalist willing to deploy officers to break up opposition protests and rallies.

Army spokesman Brigadier Richard Karemire confirmed Kayihura's detention, but would not be drawn on the reasons.

It is "true we have him and he is being questioned on matters I cannot at the moment go into," he told AFP.

Karemire said the former police chief was being held at Makindye barracks in Kampala.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyangbullet
2 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
3 US-North Korea Summit Putin invites Kim to Russia, praises Trump meetingbullet

Related Articles

Moscow Country slams Norway plans to double US troop presence
Matteo Salvini Italy's far-right says Aquarius migrant ship on a 'cruise'
Brexit Pro-Europe MPs in uproar at amendment offer
In Turkey 3 killed campaign clash ahead of polls
In Belgium Anonymous Twitter troll convicted of abuse
Spain Rejected migrant ship is 'symbol of EU's failure': MSF
In Russia Court overturns 'not guilty' verdict for gulag historian
Donald Trump New York sues US president for 'illegal conduct' at family foundation
Paris France capital puts final touches to Eiffel Tower anti-terror walls

World

The lower floors of the 12-storey Yun Tsui residential building pancaked when a 6.4-magnitude quake struck the tourist hotspot of Hualien
In Taiwan Authority indicts three over deadly quake building collapse
A Pakistani civil society activist holds a placard bearing the image of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Maulana Fazlullah during a protest in Islamabad on January 16, 2015
In Afghanistan US military targets senior militant
US President Donald Trump is due to unveil a final list of roughly $50 billion in Chinese imports that would face punishing tariffs
Trade War China vows to retaliate 'immediately' to US tariffs
Tourism is a key pillar of the New Zealand economy
In New Zealand Country to tax tourists as influx grows