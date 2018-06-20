Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Two more women activists arrested

In Saudi Arabia Two more women activists arrested

Saudi Arabia has arrested two more women's rights activists, in an "unrelenting crackdown" just days before the kingdom ends a decades-long ban on female motorists, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

  • Published:
Saudi Arabia has arrested two more women's rights activists, in an "unrelenting crackdown" just days before the kingdom ends a decades-long ban on female motorists, Human Rights Watch says play

Saudi Arabia has arrested two more women's rights activists, in an "unrelenting crackdown" just days before the kingdom ends a decades-long ban on female motorists, Human Rights Watch says

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Saudi Arabia has arrested two more women's rights activists, in an "unrelenting crackdown" just days before the kingdom ends a decades-long ban on female motorists, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

The New York-based watchdog said activists Nouf Abdelaziz and Mayaa al-Zahrani were arrested earlier this month following the detention of at least 14 other women's rights campaigners and supporters.

"Saudi authorities have arrested two more women's rights activists... in what appears to be an unrelenting crackdown on the women's rights movement," HRW said.

"Saudi activists have reported that the authorities have placed travel bans on numerous others since May 15."

Saudi officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The government said earlier this month that it detained 17 people for "undermining" the kingdom's security, without disclosing their names.

Rights groups have identified many of the detainees as campaigners for women's right to drive and an end to the conservative Islamic kingdom's male guardianship system.

Activist and writer Abdelaziz was arrested after she publicly expressed solidarity with the detained activists, and her friend Zahrani was apprehended days later, HRW said, adding that both women are being held incommunicado.

Zahrani's arrest came after she posted a letter Abdelaziz asked her to make public in case of her arrest, the watchdog said.

"The Saudi government appears determined to leave its citizens without any space to show even rhetorical support for activists jailed in this unforgiving crackdown on dissent," said HRW's Middle East director Sarah Leah Whitson.

"Nouf Abdelaziz and Mayaa al-Zahrani's only 'crime' seems to be expressing solidarity with their fellow imprisoned activists."

Authorities have said that eight of the 17 detainees had been provisionally released until their investigation is completed.

Nine suspects, including four women, remain in custody after they "confessed" to a slew of charges such as suspicious contact with "hostile" organisations and recruiting people in sensitive government positions, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Previous reports in state-backed media branded some of the detainees traitors and "agents of embassies".

Campaigners have dismissed the reports as a "smear" campaign and the crackdown has sparked a torrent of international criticism.

Saudi Arabia, the only country in the world where women are not allowed drive, is set to lift its decades-long ban on female drivers on June 24.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit US, S. Korea confirm suspending military drillsbullet
2 In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefirebullet
3 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet

Related Articles

In Yemen Pro-govt forces seize Hodeida airport from rebels
Peace Talks South Sudan foes set to meet after two years
In Indonesia Number missing in ferry disaster jumps to nearly 180 - Police
In Mali Defence minister admits soldiers implicated in deaths during security sweep
Theresa May British PM faces Brexit showdown with pro-EU rebels
Brexit Death threats 'become routine' in toxic debate
Mexico Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded
Kim Jong Un North Korea may soon return US soldier remains
In US 'Quit separating the kids!' Trump faces Democratic rage on immigration

World

There's got to be oil somewhere out there, the Faroese believe
In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?
Pilot whales feed primarily on squid and have a distinct, rounded head with a very slight beak
Islands Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful'
For many football fans, no game is complete without a beer
World Cup Tournament brings no lasting cheer for Russian beer
The Free Syrian Lawyers have worked their way through deeds held in abandoned registries in Azaz and other towns
In rebel Syria A race to save precious property deeds