Home > News > World >

Two killed during weekend protests in DR Congo

In DR Congo Two killed during weekend protests

Bishop Donatien Nshole, whose organisation supported the rallies, told AFP one man was killed in the capital Kinshasa and another died when he was shot by a guard in the northwestern city of Mbandaka during Sunday's rallies.

  • Published:
One man was shot and injured in Kinshasa during a protest called by the Catholic Church, later dying of his injuries play

One man was shot and injured in Kinshasa during a protest called by the Catholic Church, later dying of his injuries

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two people were killed during weekend marches in the Democratic Republic of Congo calling for President Joseph Kabila to step down, the latest of several demonstrations forcefully put down by authorities.

Bishop Donatien Nshole, whose organisation supported the rallies, told AFP one man was killed in the capital Kinshasa and another died when he was shot by a guard in the northwestern city of Mbandaka during Sunday's rallies.

The head of the UN's DR Congo mission Leila Zerrougui said in a statement she "regrets that at least two people were killed... despite instructions given to security forces to show restraint."

The Congolese police, for its part, said no one had died during the demonstrations.

A group linked to the influential Catholic Church said that as many as three million people had taken part in rallies nationwide, though this figure was not possible to independently verify.

In DR Congo's second city Lubumbashi, youths set tyres on fire before being dispersed by riot police.

The church-backed protests came after months of tension sparked by Kabila's prolonged rule and a long-delayed election in the vast and chronically unstable country.

The Catholic Church, which called the protests, said as many as three million people had taken part across DR Congo play

The Catholic Church, which called the protests, said as many as three million people had taken part across DR Congo

(AFP)

Kabila was due to stand down from office in December 2016, ending his second elected term, but he has controversially stayed on under laws enabling him to retain power until his successor is elected.

In January, he accused the church of interfering in Congolese politics.

Previous protests on New Year's Eve and January 21 saw a total of 15 people killed by security forces, according to tolls given by organisers and the United Nations.

The government said just two people died.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Syria Violence Pope calls for immediate haltbullet
2 In Papua New Guinea Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude strikesbullet
3 In Tanzania Eight charged with conservationist's murderbullet

Related Articles

In DR Congo One killed, four injured as police fire on banned protests
Joseph Kabila Tensions high as DR Congo ruling party supporters storm cathedral
In DR Congo Ethnic clashes claim 76 lives since December: UNICEF
In DR Congo 200,000 displaced by ethnic clashes in Ituri province: humanitarian source
President Joseph Kabila Police release 'kidnapped' priest in DR Congo
Pope Francis Pontiff issues new call for peace in DR Congo after deadly crackdown
In DR Congo Government blocks internet ahead of banned protests
In Gabon Former DR Congo army chief accused of coup bid has been arrested
In Congo Four soldiers killed in Kasai region: witnesses
In DR Congo Nine killed in Kasai clashes

World

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres estimated "150,000 nuclear weapons" are in the world
Antonio Guterres UN chief calls for renewed disarmament push
The Essener Tafel charity in Germany that serves free meals to the poor had drawn widespread criticism after it declared week it would demand German identity papers for new clients because a huge migrant influx was displacing locals in need
Essener Tafel 'Nazi' sprayed on German food charity after migrant halt
Pro-independence protesters gathered in Barcelona to protest against a visit by Spain's king to the ceremony inaugurating Mobile World Congress
Tech World's largest phone show opens under Catalan secession cloud
Colombia's ELN rebels are urging the government of President Juan Manuel Santos to return to negotiations, which he suspended last month after attacks blamed on the guerillas left eight police dead and dozens wounded
In Colombia ELN rebels announce new ceasefire during legislative election