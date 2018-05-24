Home > News > World >

Two dead, more injured after train hits truck in Italy

In Italy Two dead, more injured after train hits truck

Two people were killed and many others injured after a train hit a large truck that was stuck on a railway crossing, causing multiple carriages to derail, local media reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Firefighters and rescue personnel work at the site of a train crash in Caluso, outside Turin on May 24, 2018 play

Firefighters and rescue personnel work at the site of a train crash in Caluso, outside Turin on May 24, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two people were killed and many others injured after a train hit a large truck that was stuck on a railway crossing, causing multiple carriages to derail, local media reported.

The accident, in which the train driver was killed, occured late Wednesday in northern Italy close to Turin, with three of the train's carriages coming off the rails, according to television footage.

"The regional train 10027 Turin-Ivrea hit a heavy goods vehicle that had stopped on a functioning railway crossing after crashing through the barriers," RFI, which manages Italy's rail network, said in a statement.

"According to early information, the driver of the train was killed and many other passengers have been injured," the statement added.

According to the AGI news agency, the second victim was taken to a Turin hospital by helicopter with severe injuries but he did not survive.

Map locating a train crash in Italy. play

Map locating a train crash in Italy.

(AFP)

At the time of the accident he was in a van accompanying the heavy goods vehicle, other media reported.

"Everything happened so fast, I felt the train break suddenly and then I found myself in hell and around me everything was black," Paolo Malgioglio, 23, told le Corriere della Sera newspaper.

According to La Stampa newspaper, eye witnesses said the vehicle, which was registered in Lithuania, looked to be a particularly large and heavy truck.

The van that was in front of it passed safely through the level crossing but when the barriers started to come down, the vehicle failed to brake in time and came to a stop on the tracks, the newspaper said.

A train plowed into a truck that had stopped on the tracks in Caluso, outside Turin on May 24, 2018 play

A train plowed into a truck that had stopped on the tracks in Caluso, outside Turin on May 24, 2018

(AFP)

Many other people have been hospitalised, including four who are in a serious condition, local media reported.

AGI said one female passenger was in a serious condition after sustaining a head injury but she remains conscious.

It comes after another accident in April 2017 in the north that killed two people and resulted in the temporary closure of the main railway line between Italy and Austria.

In July 2016 a collision between two trains in the south of Italy left 23 people dead and 52 others injured.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 In Honduras Six Americans injured in plane crashbullet

Related Articles

Giuseppe Conte Italy's PM candidate arrives for talks with president
Giuseppe Conte Italy president summons PM candidate amid CV scandal
Pierre Moscovici EU hands France's Macron deficit victory
In Italy Populists name pick for Prime Minister
Eurosceptic Policy What's next for Italy as populists take charge?
Lawyer Giuseppe Conte tipped to be Italy's new populist PM
In Italy Migrant door barely ajar as populists prepare to rule
Bosnia Erdogan arrives for controversial election rally
In Iran EU commissioner in bid to protect trade ties
Eurozone Italian populists unveil joint government programme

World

China and the United States announced at the weekend that they had backed off imposing tarrifs on each other, averting a trade war
Trade War China denies setting target to cut US trade surplus
Former Korean Air executive Cho Hyun-Ah known for a "nut rage" tantrum that sparked national uproar was summoned for questioning for illegally hiring immigrants to work as maids, the latest scandal to engulf her billionaire family
Nut rage Korean Air heiress questioned for illegal maids
It costs US taxpayers more than $450 million a year to keep Guantanamo's 40 remaining inmates
Guantanamo Geriatrics Detainee population quietly ages
Giuseppe Conte's appointment could herald an end to more than two months of political uncertainty
Giuseppe Conte New Italian PM nominee begins work on forming cabinet