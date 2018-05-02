Home > News > World >

Turkey slams timing of S&P pre-poll downgrade

Turkey Country slams timing of S&P pre-poll downgrade

Turkey on Wednesday lashed out at a debt downgrade by ratings agency S&P as dubiously timed less than two months ahead of elections and based on lacklustre analysis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The country posted a strong growth of 7.4 percent last year but the data failed to douse fears over the underlying health of the economy play

The country posted a strong growth of 7.4 percent last year but the data failed to douse fears over the underlying health of the economy

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkey on Wednesday lashed out at a debt downgrade by ratings agency S&P as dubiously timed less than two months ahead of elections and based on lacklustre analysis.

S&P on Tuesday dropped Turkey's foreign currency debt ratings to a speculative 'BB-/B' for long- and short-term issues respectively, citing deteriorating finances and rising inflation.

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, the government's pointman on the economy, accused S&P of deliberately bringing forward a ratings assessment initially planned for August to before June 24 polls.

"It is clear that the decision was brought forward to an earlier date," he wrote on Twitter, accusing the agency of "incorrect timing".

"The analysis of S&P is also inadequate," he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24 instead of November 3, 2019 to fully legalise a new executive presidency boosting the powers of head of state.

A potentially worsening economic climate is seen as one of the reasons behind Erdogan's abrupt move although this has been rejected by government officials.

Promise of accelerated reform

The country posted a strong growth of 7.4 percent last year but the data failed to douse fears over the underlying health of the economy, in particular that it is overheating with high inflation, a weak currency and wide current account deficit.

S&P said: "Our downgrade reflects our view that there is a risk of a hard landing for Turkey's overheating, credit-fueled economy."

But Simsek said overheating fears were "a story of 2017" as the increases in credit volumes slowed down in 2018, financial conditions were tighter and the central bank had also acted by raising rates.

He said the deterioration in the current account deficit was likely to be temporary and vowed reforms would be accelerated after the elections.

Markets responded positively to the elections being brought forward from the original date of November 2019 which has reduced the political uncertainty, he said.

The robustness of Turkey's economy has always been a political ace of Erdogan since his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) first came to power in 2002.

Erdogan credits himself with rescuing the country from the chaos that brought it to near financial meltdown in the 2000-2001 crisis to create an "Anatolian tiger" with thriving industry and services.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forcesbullet
2 South Korea Country confirms arrival of F-22 stealth fighters for drillbullet
3 Donald Trump This is how much America is giving Nigeria in 2018bullet

Related Articles

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Jailed Kurd leader to challenge president in polls
In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for president
Peter Maurer Red Cross chief sees Syria aid shift towards 'rehabilitation'
Tech Far-right protesters and leftists around the world hit the streets for May Day — take a look at the dramatic protests
In Turkey Over 80 held in security crackdown as Istanbul marks May 1
World White Gouse delays tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico for 30 days
Nigerian Players’ Watch Ighalo bossing the CSL, Simi nets again in Italy, Ndidi gets hamstring worry
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today
Uzbekistan Tourism boom to test country's thaw
Abdullah Gul Turkish ex-president says not running for the top job in June

World

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to ride in the Ascot Landau carriage on their wedding day
Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding procession
People gather outside the Libyan electoral commission in Tripoli on May 2, 2018
In Libya IS suicide attack on election commission kills 12
On December 30, 2006 firefighters work inside the car park of Terminal 4 of Barajas Airport in Madrid after a bomb by armed Basque separatist group ETA exploded, killing two people.
Basque Key dates in history of group ETA
Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party said its charismatic former leader Selahattin Demirtas would challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in snap polls next month even though he is currently jailed.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Jailed Kurd leader to challenge president in polls