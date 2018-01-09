Trump's ex-aide, Steve Bannon quits Breitbart News

Home > News > World >

Trump says ex-aide, Bannon has lost his mind play

US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd Annual UN General Assembly in New York

(AFP)
President Donald Trump's ex-aide, Steve Bannon has stepped down his position at Breibart News.

According to a report by BBC, Bannon stepped down from the right-wing organisation where he built his reputation.

The move comes amid his confrontation with his former boss, Trump, over remarks he reportedly made about the President's son.

Bannon had described a meeting in New York with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential election campaign as "treasonous".

Bannon, it was also reported, apologised for the comments attributed to him in the recently published book, Fire and Fury.

Banon had referred to President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., as unpatriotic.

His apparent reaction to the report that Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin in June 2016, New York Post reports.

Bannon also criticised former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner for not informing the FBI of their meeting with the Russians.

