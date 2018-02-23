Home > News > World >

Trump warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House

Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House

US President Donald Trump gave Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull an effusive welcome at the White House Friday, trying to put a heated first conversation in the rear mirror.

  • Published:
US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting play

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump gave Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull an effusive welcome at the White House Friday, trying to put a heated first conversation in the rear mirror.

Trump strode out to greet Turnbull on the South Lawn and the pair shared a side-by-side stroll along the colonnade to the Oval Office, where they both sang the praises of a more than century old relationship.

"It's an honor to have Prime Minister Turnbull, Mrs Turnbull, friends of mine and friends of Melania's for actually quite some time," Trump said, indicating that he would like to visit Australia soon.

"The relationship that we have with Australia is a terrific relationship and probably stronger now than ever before, maybe because of our relationship, our friendship," Trump said.

It was not always so. The pair held an infamously bad-tempered telephone call early on in Trump's presidency.

Officials say Trump exploded and hung up after he was told about a Barack Obama-era deal to move refugees from Australia to America.

Diplomats -- and even mutual friend, golfer Greg Norman -- rushed to repair the damage.

Longtime war allies

Australia has fought alongside the United States in every modern war, including Vietnam, and is a key part of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network.

The United States remains one of Australia's largest trading partners and, seen from Canberra, a vital counterbalance to growing Chinese assertiveness in Asia-Pacific.

Turnbull, a former Goldman Sachs banker, thanked Trump and Melania for their "hospitality and friendship."

"It's 100 years of mateship we are celebrating, 100 years since the first time American and Australian soldiers went into battle together," he said.

This year marks the centennial of the Battle of Hamel, on France's Western Front, when troops from both countries fought under Australian command.

"We have been fighting side-by-side in freedom's cause ever since," Turnbull added. "100 more to come."

The pair have met since the infamous call, most notably last May aboard the Intrepid, moored in New York City.

That military and Hollywood-tinged pow-wow was designed to appeal to America's showbiz-inclined president.

Getting down to business, Trump said that the pair would discuss "trade deals, we are working on military and protection and all of the things that we would be discussing."

Turnbull will however have one eye on events at home. During his time in Washington his deputy prime minister resigned after successive scandals over sex, abuse, his citizenship and a threat to euthanize dogs belonging to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

Politics Trump just gave his most freewheeling, wild speech in months
Politics US announces massive sanctions and warns the world: Do business with North Korea at your own risk
Politics Trump is still railing against MS-13 — but he keeps missing key points
Strategy Trump just said he tries 'like hell' to cover up his bald spot — and it helps solve the mystery of his hair
Finance Wall Street billionaire Steve Schwarzman gave a record-setting gift to his public high school — and it highlights the dire situation American schools face
Politics Former Trump associate Rick Gates pleads guilty and flips in the Russia investigation
Politics Trump polls audience at conservative conference on whether they'd have the 2nd Amendment or tax cuts
In Louisiana Two injured in university shooting
Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'

World

(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015
A branch of the UBS bank in downtown Zurich is taped off after a shooting occured on February 23, 2018
In Zurich Two shot dead in downtown: police