Home > News > World >

Trump :  The 2015 Iran nuclear deal

Trump The 2015 Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump on Friday declared a more aggressive strategy on a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers but stopped short of withdrawing from the 2015 deal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran deal from the Diplomatic Reception room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2017 play

US President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran deal from the Diplomatic Reception room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump on Friday declared a more aggressive strategy on a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers but stopped short of withdrawing from the 2015 deal.

Struck in Vienna by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- plus Germany, the deal established controls to prevent Tehran from developing an atom bomb.

It was a breakthrough that ended a 12-year standoff with the West over Iran's disputed nuclear programme, and led to a partial lifting of international sanctions on Tehran.

Here is some background about the deal:

21 months of talks

Talks on Iran's nuclear programme start in 2013 after newly elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gives the go-head, with the agreement of the country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

By November, an interim deal is agreed, freezing some of Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for minor sanctions relief.

It is finalised in April 2015 and signed in Vienna on July 14 that year, ending 12 years of crisis and 21 months of negotiations.

The deal is adopted by the UN Security Council on July 20, 2015 and comes into force on January 16, 2016.

Main points

The accord brings to a minimum of one year, for at least 10 years, the "breakout time" that Iran needs to produce enough fissile material to make an atom bomb.

Tehran agrees to slash the number of uranium centrifuges, which can enrich uranium for nuclear fuel as well as for nuclear weapons, from more than 19,000 to 5,060, maintaining this level for 10 years.

All enrichment is to take place at the Natanz facility only and Iran's pre-deal stockpile of 12 tonnes of low-enriched uranium -- enough for several nuclear weapons if further enriched -- is to be reduced to 300 kilogrammes (660 pounds) for 15 years.

Only enrichment to low purities is allowed, also for 15 years.

Iran's Arak reactor is to be redesigned so that it does not produce weapons-grade plutonium, the alternative to highly enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon.

Controls

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is charged with regular inspections of facilities such as uranium mines and centrifuge workshops for up to 25 years.

The agency says in September that Tehran is sticking to the terms of the deal. Its staff had conducted at least 400 inspections of sites in Iran and 25 snap inspections, it says.

Sanctions eased

The deal paves the way for a partial lifting of international sanctions on Iran, opening the door for foreign investors, with French energy giant Total and carmakers PSA and Renault quick to strike deals.

UN embargoes on conventional arms and on ballistic missiles have been maintained up to 2020 and 2023 respectively.

'The worst deal'?

Trump has railed against the deal struck by his predecessor and vowed to tear it up, deriding it as one agreed to out of "weakness".

At a much-anticipated White House speech on Friday, the US president said he was refusing to certify the deal and warned Washington may yet walk away from "one of the worst" agreements in history, leaving its fate in the hands of Congress.

The nuclear deal, Trump said, had failed to address Iranian subversion in its region and its illegal missile program.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 Kenya IEBC to keep October 26 date for electionsbullet
3 In Liberia Results delayed in presidential electionbullet

Related Articles

In Iran Trump speech shows US 'isolated in opposing nuke deal': Rouhani
Trump Moscow slams US President's Iran strategy, hopes nuclear deal intact
Mogherini Iran deal is working, says EU's top diplomat
UK, Germany, France 'stand committed' to Iran deal
Trump America First or America Alone? The withdrawal agenda
Antonio Gueterres UN chief hopes Iran nuclear deal will survive
Trump US President vows not to sign off agreement with Iran
Donald Trump US President again blasts Iran nuke deal as certification decision looms
In Iran Europe scrambles to save the nuclear deal
Iran Country says US opposing 'whole world' on nuclear deal

World

George Soros's university, which attracts students from 117 countries, says a controversial Hungarian law -- which triggered domestic and international protest -- discriminates against it as it has no home campus
Hungary Country to grant Soros-founded uni year's reprieve
European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, pictured in September 2017, cautioned against any party pulling out of the Iran deal, which she helped broker in 2015 after 12 years of bargaining
Mogherini Iran deal is working, says EU's top diplomat
US President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran deal from the White House in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2017
Trump Moscow slams US President's Iran strategy, hopes nuclear deal intact
A handout picture provided by the office of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shows him reacting to a speech by US President Donald Trump
In Iran Trump speech shows US 'isolated in opposing nuke deal': Rouhani