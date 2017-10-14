Home > News > World >

Trump :  Moscow slams US President's Iran strategy, hopes nuclear deal intact

Trump Moscow slams US President's Iran strategy, hopes nuclear deal intact

Russia's foreign ministry criticised the new tougher Iran strategy announced by US President Donald Trump on Friday, accusing him of using "aggressive and threatening rhetoric".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran deal from the White House in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2017 play

US President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran deal from the White House in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia's foreign ministry criticised the new tougher Iran strategy announced by US President Donald Trump on Friday, accusing him of using "aggressive and threatening rhetoric".

The ministry in a statement said that Moscow "underlines once again that it is unacceptable to use aggressive and threatening rhetoric" and that "using such methods to solve problems that touch fundamental security interests of other countries is bound to fail."

It said Russia reacts "with sadness" to Trump's decision to withdraw his support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but said it expected the accord to be honoured nonetheless.

"We view (the decision) as an element of a domestic debate in the framework of US national legislation," it said. "We expect that this step would not have a direct impact on the implementation of the deal."

Trump launched his tougher strategy earlier Friday to check Iran's "fanatical regime" but stopped short of withdrawing from the landmark nuclear deal, leaving the decision in the hands of the US Congress.

The Russian statement insisted that the nuclear deal "has already contributed to strengthening international peace and security".

"Iran is strictly adhering to its responsibilities," the foreign ministry added.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov further told Interfax news agency that "Russia remains committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is interested in keeping it and will continue to carry out its obligations. We call on the other parties to do the same."

The attitude of US lawmakers is "rather worrying, I would even say bleak," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 Kenya IEBC to keep October 26 date for electionsbullet
3 In Liberia Results delayed in presidential electionbullet

Related Articles

UN Russia slams 'military hysteria' over N. Korea
Mike Pence US VP urges Balkans to turn west, away from Russian 'shadow'
Mike Pence Pence declares future of Western Balkans 'in the West'
Mike Pence US Vice President slams Russian 'occupation' on Georgia visit
Russia Country orders US to cut diplomats in response to sanctions
Vladimir Putin President says Russia will respond to 'insolence' of US sanctions
G20 Summit Russia's Putin, China's Xi talk trade, North Korea at Kremlin
Donald Trump US President slams Obama and demands 'apology' over Russia probe
Donald Trump US President slams Obama, demands 'apology' over Russia probe
Donald Trump Russia slams US President's 'Cold War' policy on Cuba

World

George Soros's university, which attracts students from 117 countries, says a controversial Hungarian law -- which triggered domestic and international protest -- discriminates against it as it has no home campus
Hungary Country to grant Soros-founded uni year's reprieve
European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, pictured in September 2017, cautioned against any party pulling out of the Iran deal, which she helped broker in 2015 after 12 years of bargaining
Mogherini Iran deal is working, says EU's top diplomat
A handout picture provided by the office of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shows him reacting to a speech by US President Donald Trump
In Iran Trump speech shows US 'isolated in opposing nuke deal': Rouhani
US President Donald Trump On Friday warned he could pull out of the Iran nuclear deal at any time, in the latest sign of US disengagement from multilateral accords
Trump America First or America Alone? The withdrawal agenda